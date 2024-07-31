FC Flora through to UEFA Conference League round three after home thriller

News
Flora's 5:2 win over AC Virtus in Tallinn, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
Open gallery
69 photos
News

Tallinna FC Flora overcame AC Virtus (San Marino) in dramatic style in their UEFA Europa Conference League's round two qualifier, second leg, with Flora playing much of the second half with 10 men, and putting away three goals in extra time after regular time saw the scoreboard drawn.

The first leg away to AC Virtus last week had been goal-less, but with things 2:2 in Tallinn after regular time, the three extra time goals made the score on the night, and on aggregate, 5:2 in Flora's favor.

Flora took the lead in the 4th minute when striker Mark Anders Lepik converted a penalty following a foul in the penalty area on midfielder Tony Varjund.

However, the Estonian domestic champions played with 10 men from the 48th minute after left-back Marco Lukka was sent off for a second yellow card.

Virtus capitalized on the situation and equalized in the 68th minute with a goal from striker Simone Benincasa.

Flora managed to retake the lead nine minutes later, again thanks to a penalty, awarded after a handball by Virtus defender Manuel Battistini. Striker Rauno Sappinen put this past the Virtus keeper.

Virtus struck back two minutes before the end of regular time, with a Marseljan Mema strike after Flora lost possession near their own penalty area.

Extra time ensued, but Rauno Alliku (92nd, 97th minutes) and Vladislav Kreida (120th minute) were on fire to secure the victory for Flora with three precise shots.

Flora will face in the third qualifying round, the winner of the game between Reykjavik Vikingur (Iceland) and Egnatia (Albania) tomorrow night, Thursday. Egnatia won their first leg 1-0.

The Europa Conference League is the third-tier of UEFA club competition, behind the more well-known Champions League and Europa League.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Related

olympics 2024

news in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:10

Inflation picks up to 3.5% in July

09:03

Estonian economy contracts by 1.7% in second quarter

08:50

FC Flora through to UEFA Conference League round three after home thriller

08:22

Ratings: SDE overtakes the Reform Party

08:09

Kregor Zirk makes Paris Olympics men's 200m butterfly final

30.07

Expert: Estonia is a long way from becoming one of EU's most expensive countries

30.07

MP: Electoral district changes need to be thoroughly discussed

30.07

Kalvi Manor in Lääne-Viru County looking for new owners

30.07

The sad tale of Saaremaa Zoo's Kusti the crocodile

30.07

Keiti Tätte fifth before home crowd at European Disc Golf Festival

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.07

Institute: Estonia on track to become one of five most expensive countries in Europe

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

25.07

Full event list of Estonia's 2024 Paris Olympics competitors

30.07

Car tax bill passes final Riigikogu vote

29.07

Storm hits Latvia

30.07

Russian Navy fleets launch major exercises involving some 300 ships

30.07

Expert: Estonia is a long way from becoming one of EU's most expensive countries

29.07

40 trolleybus drivers opt for redundancy ahead of route changes

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo