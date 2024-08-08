Karl Jakob Hein going on loan to Real Valladolid

Estonian national team goalkeepr Karl Jakob Hein is set to join newly promoted Spanish La Liga team Real Valladolid on loan from North London club Arsenal, Soccernet.ee reports .

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano announced the loan transfer via social media, while British sports writer Richard Cawley stated that while Hein, 22, had previously been linked with a spell at League One (third tier) Charlton Athletic, based in Southeast London, he is indeed now heading to Valladolid, in Castile and León.

Real Valladolid finished second in Spain's Segunda División last season, earning promotion back to the top flight after one season in the second tier.

Famed Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario, or simply Ronaldo, is the club's owner-president.

Hein recently renewed his contract with Arsenal, which he joined over five years ago

Through much of the 2023-2024 season he was third string 'keeper for the gunners, behind David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal were runners-up in last year's English Premier League season. As noted, Real Valladolid won promotion back to La Liga at the end of last season.

