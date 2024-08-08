Karl Jakob Hein going on loan to Real Valladolid

News
Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian national team goalkeepr Karl Jakob Hein is set to join newly promoted Spanish La Liga team Real Valladolid on loan from North London club Arsenal, Soccernet.ee reports.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano announced the loan transfer via social media, while British sports writer Richard Cawley stated that while Hein, 22, had previously been linked with a spell at League One (third tier) Charlton Athletic, based in Southeast London, he is indeed now heading to Valladolid, in Castile and León.

Real Valladolid finished second in Spain's Segunda División last season, earning promotion back to the top flight after one season in the second tier.

Famed Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario, or simply Ronaldo, is the club's owner-president.

Hein recently renewed his contract with Arsenal, which he joined over five years ago

Through much of the 2023-2024 season he was third string 'keeper for the gunners, behind David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal were runners-up in last year's English Premier League season. As noted, Real Valladolid won promotion back to La Liga at the end of last season.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Related

news in simple estonian

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:30

Hans Väre: Burying one's head in the sand useless when water level rises

16:22

Major investors leaving Estonian stock market with no plans to return

15:56

Minister: Crucial Estonian gets utilized in software development

15:20

Jüri Vips gets Indycars Portland seat

14:41

Viljar Arakas: The state budget and transgenerational fiscal fairness

14:26

Bank of Estonia: Second quarter foreign visitor numbers up 7 percent on year

14:01

Karl Jakob Hein going on loan to Real Valladolid

13:17

Auditors: Corporate income tax holds unpleasant surprises for the government

12:57

Aliens Act amendments to make it harder to bring foreign labor into Estonia

12:36

Estonian olympic cycle star biopic filming underway at Pirita Velodrome

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.08

Decathlete Karel Tilga's pole vault mishap mocked online by rapper Snoop Dogg

06.08

Prosecution in Estonia charges journalist who wrote for Russian media with treason

06.08

Language Inspectorate wants Bolt to explain Language Act violations

07.08

Coop CEO: Consumer purchasing power dwindling by the day

09:59

Authorities aim to solve mystery of the Pikakari beach metallic debris

09:18

Estonia-Russia border crossings start preparations for full customs checks

12:57

Aliens Act amendments to make it harder to bring foreign labor into Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo