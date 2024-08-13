Karl Jakob Hein confirmed on loan to Real Valladolid

Karl Jakon Hein, the Estonian men's national football team first-string goalkeeper, is confirmed on loan to La Liga club Real Valladolid for one season, his regular club Arsenal, of the English Premier League (EPL) has announced on it website.

The upcoming European club football season will see at least two Estonians playing in Europe's top leagues, since defender Karol Mets' St. Pauli (Hamburg) has been promoted to the Bundesliga this spring.

Hein, who joined Arsenal in 2018, made his first-team debut in September 2022 in a League Cup clash against fellow EPL members Brighton & Hove Albion.

Hein played in all three of the Arsenal's off-season U.S. exhibition tour, against Bournemouth, when he was instrumental in the penalty shoot-out which decided the result; Manchester United, and Liverpool.

Nonetheless, Hein would likely struggle to get much time off the bench given Mikel Arteta's side have both David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale to choose from in goal.

Excited that the first Estonian to ever play in @LaLiga will do so in my hometown team @realvalladolid ! @KarlJakobHein @AyuntamientoVLL https://t.co/GrGfBgW4nE — Embajador en Estonia (@en_estonia) August 13, 2024

Real Valladolid is owned by Brazilian football legend Ronaldo and won promotion back to La Liga after one season in the second division.

Paulo Pezzolano (Uruguay) is team manager.

