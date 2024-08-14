Estonia's actors defeat Finland in football 2:0 away

Estonia and Finland's actors' football teams.
Estonia and Finland's actors' football teams. Source: Estonian actors' guild (Eesti Näitlejate Liit).
Estonia defeated Finland 2:0 away in football on Sunday, albeit in an actors-only clash in Tampere.

The match is something of a tradition and this year took place at the Tammela Stadium.

Reimo Sagor, chair of the Estonian actors' union and playing in the match, said in somewhat thespian style: "While we acknowledged that our form fluctuates, our class remains eternal."

"The Estonian actors thank the Finns for this excellently organized friendly, and will do their utmost to ensure that the 2025 edition, to held in Estonia, will be just as well-organized and well-supported by spectators," Sagor went on.

"We dedicate this victory to the ever-growing friendship between Estonian and Finnish actors, and to the admirable actress Luule Komissarov, who celebrated her 82nd birthday on August 11," the encomium concluded.

In a closely contested and competitive game, the Estonians, under the guidance of team captain Mikk Jürjens, employed a "pressing" tactic right from kickoff, a tactic which paid off quickly, leading to the opener in the 10th minute from Theodor Tabor.

In conditions which covered three seasons in 90 minutes – with hot sun giving way to showers and even hail – the Estonians maintained their lead, doubling it in the second half thanks to a strong strike from Juss Haasma which the Finnish 'keeper, despite their best efforts, was unable to parry.

The Estonian actors' full squad, in addition to Jürjens, Haasma, Sagor and Tabor, included Kristina Preimann of Tallinna Linnateater, and comedy actor Tõnis Niinemets.

The rest of the team were: Markus Andreas Auling,Karl Birnbaum, Markus Dvinjaninov, Eero Epner, Rasmus Kaljujärv, Vallo Kirs, Franz Malmsten, Laurits Muru, Mart Müürisepp, Herman Pihlak, Paavo Piik, Maarius Pärn, Ott Raidmets and Kaarel Targo.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Neit-Eerik Nestor

