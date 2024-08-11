Folks in Estonia more cautious buying event tickets, say festival organizers

News
Angus at Viljandi Folk 2024.
Angus at Viljandi Folk 2024. Source: Martin Kosseson
News

This weekend, there were more than ten music festivals of various sizes to choose from in Estonia, on top of countless theater, sports, food, hiking and other events going on. Festival passes range in price from one-day tickets for around €20 to family passes that can run buyers several hundred euros. Festival organizers say they're feeling the squeeze of the economic downturn, with fewer sponsors available and attendees putting off buying tickets to the last minute.

Viru Folk, which kicked off on Friday, was held in the coastal village of Käsmu for the 17th time. Featured this year were Alpine musical traditions, and according to organizer Peep Veedla, this year's program was more impressive than ever.

"Never before has there been such a high concentration of yodelers in Estonia, and there never will be again," Veedla highlighted.

However, putting together such an expensive program this year has been quite the headache.

"If we had known a year ago that the Estonian state would end up doing so badly, with both people and businesses having little money, we would have done something more modest," Veedla acknowledged. "We've never had such an exciting program as this year before, because the number of international performers is impressive, and all of them flew in from Central Europe."

Held annually in the ruins of Pirita Convent for nearly 20 years now, the Birgitta Festival also had to work harder this year to get ticket sales moving than they did just a couple of years ago.

"You can sense somehow that people are more cautious in their decision to buy tickets, often leaving it until the last minute," said Birgitta Festival director Lennart Sundja. "From the organizer's perspective, this means being uncertain up until the final moments whether the venue will end up full or not. This has led to dynamic pricing, promotional campaigns and other such [strategies]."

Could switching to organizing festivals every other year, for example, bring any relief?

"Essentially that could mean a bit more space and breathing room for the Estonian festival scene," Sundja said. "I wouldn't rule it out, and we've also considered various options when discussing future plans for the Birgitta Festival, and all options are on the table."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:29

Folks in Estonia more cautious buying event tickets, say festival organizers

15:37

Õiglane, Pärnat to carry Estonian flag in Paris Olympics closing ceremony

14:22

Most party leaders support tuition-based higher education for some majors

12:59

Estonian government wants to expand powers of party finance watchdog

12:04

Association calling for reduced Estonian language requirements for bus drivers

10:49

Hiiumaa ceremony marks 80th anniversary of Estonians' Great Flight in WWII

08:45

Mart Seim ninth in Paris Olympics weightlifting

10.08

Electricity prices in Estonia to be negative for several hours on Sunday

10.08

Critics fear state secretary appointment becoming politicized

10.08

Comic Ari Matti Mustonen appears on the Joe Rogan show

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.08

Electricity prices in Estonia to be negative for several hours on Sunday

10.08

British MP apologizes over offensive tweet referring to Estonians

10.08

Expert: Ukraine's Kursk success mainly because Russia caught on the hop

07.08

Decathlete Karel Tilga's pole vault mishap mocked online by rapper Snoop Dogg

10.08

Comic Ari Matti Mustonen appears on the Joe Rogan show

10.08

'PAKA!' poster fundraiser drive heralds 30 years since Russian troops left Estonia

08.08

Estonian car rental startup ends up owing hundreds of investors

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo