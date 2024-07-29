Gallery: Trad.Attack! sets new record at Viljandi Folk Music Festival

Trad.Attack! Viljandi Folk Music Festival on July 26, 2024.
Trad.Attack!'s performance at Viljandi Folk Music Festival on Friday set a new attendance record at the annual traditional music event in central Estonia.

On Thursday, Puuluup set a new record, but Trad.Attack! stole the crown a day later.

On Friday night between 8,000-9,000 folk lovers gathered to see Trad.Attack!, which is a new record for the festival.

The band set the previous record with 7,000 in 2016.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

