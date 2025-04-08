Main program announced for 2025 Viljandi Folk Music Festival

The main program for the 2025 Viljandi Folk Music Festival "Off the Ground!" has been announced. This year's lineup features 11 international artists, 36 Estonian performers, and 3 collaborative groups uniting musicians from Estonia and abroad.

Held in the picturesque town of Viljandi, Estonia, the festival is one of the largest of its kind in Northern Europe with more than 20,000 visitors each year. The 2025 festival takes place from July 24–27.

Among the expected highlights will be one of the final live performances from Estonian folk-rock trio Trad.Attack! before they go on hiatus. BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winners Ímar (Ireland/Scotland), Haydamaky from Ukraine, Catalonia's Magalí Sare & Manel Fortià and Natig Rhythm Group (Azerbaijan) are among the international performers.

One of Estonia's most-streamed artists NOËP also returns to perform a special folk crossover concert entitled "NOËP Goes Folk vol II."

"The keywords of this year are: fascinating cultures, charismatic performers, virtuosos, village traditions, young artists, new performances, and special projects," says the festival's program manager Tarmo Noormaa.

"You'll hear traditional folk, folk rock, chamber folk, and folktronica. Each artist's journey to the festival is unique –for example, I discovered the Natig Rhythm Group at a festival in Kazakhstan and was so impressed that I invited them to Viljandi on the spot," Noormaa added.

Founded in 1993, the Viljandi Folk Music Festival is a cornerstone of Estonia's cultural calendar and one of the biggest festival of its kind in the Northern and Baltic countries. Known for its beautiful setting, high-quality programming, and warm atmosphere, the festival champions both traditional heritage and bold innovation in folk music.

More information about this year's festival, including the full lineup, is available here.

