X!

German electronic music legends Kraftwerk announce November Tallinn show

News
Kraftwerk.
Kraftwerk. Source: Press materials
News

German electronic music legends Kraftwerk are set to perform at the Alexela Concert Hall in Tallinn on November 18.

The multimedia project Kraftwerk was founded in 1970 by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider in Düsseldorf, Germany. By the mid-1970s, Kraftwerk had achieved international recognition for their revolutionary electronic soundscapes and musical experimentation with robotics and other technical innovations.

Their compositions, using innovative techniques, synthetic voices and computerized rhythms, have had a major international influence across an entire range of music genres: from Electro to Hip Hop, and from Techno to SynthPop.

In 2014, Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider were honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. In October 2021, Kraftwerk were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

With their 1974 album "Autobahn," Kraftwerk took a major step towards simplicity and attracted a much wider audience.

Kraftwerk have previously performed in Estonia in both 2004 and 2018.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:25

Riigikogu board changes composition of standing and special committees

19:00

Government: Regulations unsuitable for Estonia can be negotiated with EU

18:20

Narva man gets 10-month suspended sentence for attack on Ukraine war veteran

17:45

Institute: Cost of average family's weekly food basket rises by €7.50 on-year

17:20

German electronic music legends Kraftwerk announce November Tallinn show

17:09

Estonia calls Russia's war grave damage claims 'baseless allegations'

16:43

Government backs sale of Kiisa power plant in 2028

16:14

Experts' 6-month outlook for Estonian economy improves, still generally negative

15:45

Live webcam allows 24/7 cormorant surveillance

15:45

Police suspect Saaremaa shipbuilder of tax and subsidy fraud Updated

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

08.04

Construction of new US embassy in Tallinn to start in 2027

10:34

Estonia tightens church law to curb foreign influence, protect national security Updated

09.04

Coalition says child benefit system cannot change to needs-based in near future

08:19

Kaja Kallas: Some countries only understand the need for defense when it's too late

09.04

Local residents oppose Reidi tee amusement park development plans

10:55

Estonia's volunteer Defense League creates first cavalry unit since 1991

09.04

Researchers: The manor as a mirror of Estonian identity and history

08:40

Prosecutor's office: Rape a vile act, but may not cause damage to health

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo