German electronic music legends Kraftwerk announce November Tallinn show

German electronic music legends Kraftwerk are set to perform at the Alexela Concert Hall in Tallinn on November 18.

The multimedia project Kraftwerk was founded in 1970 by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider in Düsseldorf, Germany. By the mid-1970s, Kraftwerk had achieved international recognition for their revolutionary electronic soundscapes and musical experimentation with robotics and other technical innovations.

Their compositions, using innovative techniques, synthetic voices and computerized rhythms, have had a major international influence across an entire range of music genres: from Electro to Hip Hop, and from Techno to SynthPop.

In 2014, Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider were honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. In October 2021, Kraftwerk were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

With their 1974 album "Autobahn," Kraftwerk took a major step towards simplicity and attracted a much wider audience.

Kraftwerk have previously performed in Estonia in both 2004 and 2018.

