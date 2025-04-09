X!

Paavli Culture Factory to celebrate second anniversary with mini festival

Paavli Culture Factory in Tallinn is celebrating its second birthday with a two-day mini-festival from May 30-31. The first performers at the festival have now been announced.

Among the first artists to be confirmed for the event are Estonian Gretchen Lawrence's girl-pop performance duo New York and Lithuania's biggest alternative band Solo Ansamblis. Instagram smash hit disco artist Carlos Willengton will also be performing, as will Pia Fraus, and Margiiela. Nova Lux, Avemaria and Roma Vjazemski are also on the bill for the festival.

"As usual, we have curated a program ranging from pop and rap to experimental, punk and contemporary dance music. There's plenty of excitement and intrigue, and many surprises are still to come, at the moment we've only unveiled about two-fifths of the whole program," said Roman Demtšenko, CEO of Paavli Culture Factory.

"Over the past few months, we have been renovating Paavli inside and out, rebuilding the small hall, renovating the big stage and refreshing the outdoor areas. By the end of May, a new version of the Paavli will be standing here: familiar but with a new breath of fresh air," Demtšenko added.

Paavli Culture Factory  first opened in spring 2023. Since then it has hosted hundreds of concerts and club nights and attracted over 100,000 visitors. The venue is part of the Liveurope concert network and has already been awarded the Green Key environmental label.

