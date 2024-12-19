X!

Barker and Croatian Amor to perform at 2025 Dreamscape festival in Tallinn

Barker.
Barker. Source: Press materials
In February 2025, the Dreamscape music and visual arts festival is set to take place at Tallinn's Paavli kultuurivabrik for the second time. The 2025 festival will include performances by Barker (Germany), Croatian Amor (Denmark), Glayden (Finland), Maria Faust and more.

The two-day festival, which runs from February 14-16, 2025, starts with a club night on the Friday. It is then followed by a program of workshops, presentations and concerts on the Saturday, followed by an after-party and a second club night.

The music program will feature performances by conceptual electronica project Music For Your Plants (born Norman Orro), experimental project Weak People (born Robert Nikolajev) and Metruhaze (born Jasper Lina), who have just released their debut album.

"Since our Saturday listening exercise was a success last year, we're going a bit bolder this year, taking on the exhaustion of Friday night as well. However, we're still going with the same values here too – Barker, who shook the charts with his 'no beats' dance music album, is a good example of 'exploratory rave' from among the noisy local rhythm experimentalists," explained festival organizers Kersten Kõrge and Tanel Mütt.

"We will continue what we started last year: guests will have the opportunity to experience the music while sitting, lying down, standing or moving."

In addition to the live music, there will also be an important role played by the event's art program thanks to an eight-member art team consisting of Lilian Maasik, Tristan Rebane, Janet Kljuzin, Raluca Manaila, Karl-Markus Mütt, Friedel Kauffmann, Jane Veski and Viktoria Martjanova, who will be creating installations on the festival site.

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

