Gallery: Swedish metal cruise Close-Up Baten calls at Paavli Culture Factory

On September 7, around a thousand metal fans packed Paavli Culture Factory as the metal edition of Swedish cruise festival Close-Up Baten called at Tallinn. Saturday's daytime event at the Põhja-Tallinn venue featured performances by Swedish goregrind group General Surgery and crust punk rockers Massgrav, with a guest performance by Tallinn's own death metal band Humanity.

Part of the Close-Up Boden event series, this past weekend's 40-hour metal cruise set sail on Friday from Stockholm, with concertgoers disembarking in Tallinn at noon Saturday. Along the way to and from the Estonian capital, cruise participants aboard the ship could check out shows and metal dances, buy records and merch, and even get pierced or get a tattoo.

"Close-Up Baten is a unique festival, where heavy music fans can be themselves and enjoy loud rock in a non-judgmental environment," said Paavli Culture Factory director Roman Demtšenko.

Behind the cruise festival series is Robban Becirovic, the founder of longtime Swedish metal and punk magazine Close-Up. Becirovic has organized countless other, more traditional format events as well.

Close-Up Baten welcomes heavy music lovers of all ages, from children to adults. A punk edition of the cruise festival visited Tallinn this May.

