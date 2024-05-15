Thousands of punk fans to cruise into Tallinn for Close-up Båten Festival

News
Close-up Båten.
Close-up Båten. Source: Helge Schreiber
News

This Saturday (May 18), thousands of punk fans are set to arrive in Tallinn for the unique "Close-up Båten Festival," which takes place at the Paavli Culture Factory. The Tallinn event is part of a three-day punk cruise that begins and ends in Stockholm.

The Tallinn leg of the event kicks off at midday on Saturday, with sets from Swedish punk bands Lastkaj 14 and Kardinal Synd. Estonia's own Skoone and Bad Breeding from England will also perform at the free daytime show.

Close-up Båten is a three-day punk cruise festival, which takes place between Stockholm and Tallinn. Festivalgoers will arrive in Estonia aboard the Tallink Baltic Queen at noon on Saturday and return to Sweden the same evening. Throughout the cruise, there will be punk gigs, disco, karaoke, tattooing, and much more.

The cruise festival is spearheaded by Robban Becirovic, who created long-running Swedish heavy music publication Close-Up Magazine. Becirovic has also organized plenty of more traditional festivals and concerts in his time.

"I had my fears at the beginning about how people would manage to enjoy a 40-hour festival on a boat, but I was worried for no reason – every year we sell more and more tickets," said Becirovic.

Last year, the event took place at the now-closed Sveta Bar.

More information is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:57

Narva sees wave of residents selling off apartments

14:56

Estonian foreign minister: Georgia losing chance to join EU

14:39

European elections candidates talk competitiveness and the green transition

14:33

Thousands of punk fans to cruise into Tallinn for Close-up Båten Festival

14:10

Kallas: No need to worry about me going anywhere

13:59

Tallinn Day festivities start on May 15 and end with group bike ride on May 18

13:25

Elektrilevi's operating profits up 29 percent on year

13:12

Tallinn Night features TOUR d'ÖÖ bike ride and Röövel Ööbik concert

12:49

Puuluup among performers at this year's Tallinn Old Town Days

12:11

MEPs have over €15,000 at their disposal every month

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.05

Price comparison at Lidl: Estonian prices have overtaken Finnish

13.05

Britain's RAF makes first of its kind landing at Haapsalu airfield

14.05

Statistics: Estonia's 2024 population more than 1.37 million

09:14

Researcher: Estonians could be in the minority by end of century

13.05

Tethered plastic bottle caps may in fact use more plastic, not less

14.05

Finding buyer for Old Town property remains difficult

14.05

Defense minister: Ideas about sending soldiers to Ukraine have gone nowhere

14.05

Estonia vetoes EU plan to add VAT on digital platforms

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo