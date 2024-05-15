Thousands of punk fans to cruise into Tallinn for Close-up Båten Festival

This Saturday (May 18), thousands of punk fans are set to arrive in Tallinn for the unique "Close-up Båten Festival," which takes place at the Paavli Culture Factory. The Tallinn event is part of a three-day punk cruise that begins and ends in Stockholm.

The Tallinn leg of the event kicks off at midday on Saturday, with sets from Swedish punk bands Lastkaj 14 and Kardinal Synd. Estonia's own Skoone and Bad Breeding from England will also perform at the free daytime show.

Close-up Båten is a three-day punk cruise festival, which takes place between Stockholm and Tallinn. Festivalgoers will arrive in Estonia aboard the Tallink Baltic Queen at noon on Saturday and return to Sweden the same evening. Throughout the cruise, there will be punk gigs, disco, karaoke, tattooing, and much more.

The cruise festival is spearheaded by Robban Becirovic, who created long-running Swedish heavy music publication Close-Up Magazine. Becirovic has also organized plenty of more traditional festivals and concerts in his time.

"I had my fears at the beginning about how people would manage to enjoy a 40-hour festival on a boat, but I was worried for no reason – every year we sell more and more tickets," said Becirovic.

Last year, the event took place at the now-closed Sveta Bar.

More information is available here.

