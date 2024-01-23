2024 Tallinn Music Week lineup announced

The music program has been announced for 2024's Tallinn Music Week (TMW). This year, the annual international music and city festival takes place in the Estonian capital between April 3 and 7, with 165 artists from 35 countries, including 70 from Estonia set to perform.

Among the Estonian artists set to perform at this year's Tallinn Music Week are Mari Kalkun, Duo Ruut, NOËP, Bedless Bones, Rita Ray, Trad.Attack! and Bedwetters. There will also be performances by local punk band Kalli Talonpoika, R&B artist Maria Kallastu, and a chance to see Iiris Vesik's London-based dream-pop band Night Tapes on the TMW stage.

Bedwetters. Source: Press materials

The Estonian Choral Society's Telliskivi Green Hall will also host a performance of composers Pille-Riin Langeproon and Karl Tipp's " Ood päikeseloojangule" ("Ode to the Sunset"), performed by the Avis Animi Chamber Choir.

Among the most notable internationals act set to perform this year are Norwegian indie-soul artist Beharie, former M.I.A drummer and one of the BBC's One Hundred Notable Women Madame Gandhi, Canadian soul singer Tanika Charles and Finnish pop star Miss Molly.

There will also be a showcase element to the festival featuring seven international artists, all of whom performed last week at one of Europe's biggest showcase festivals, ESNS in the Netherlands, including Dutch post-punk sensation Tramhaus and French electro-rock duo UTO.

Tallinn Music Week (TMW) is one of the most acclaimed new music and city culture festivals and key networking events for music and creative industry professionals from across Europe. TMW has been held annually in the capital of Estonia, Tallinn since 2009 and consists of three main program elements: a music festival, a conference and a city festival.

The full list of artists scheduled to appear at this year's Tallinn Music Week is available here.

More acts are expected to be added before the end of January.

--

