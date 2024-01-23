X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

2024 Tallinn Music Week lineup announced

News
Night Tapes.
Night Tapes. Source: Press materials
News

The music program has been announced for 2024's Tallinn Music Week (TMW). This year, the annual international music and city festival takes place in the Estonian capital between April 3 and 7, with 165 artists from 35 countries, including 70 from Estonia set to perform.

Among the Estonian artists set to perform at this year's Tallinn Music Week are Mari Kalkun, Duo Ruut, NOËP, Bedless Bones, Rita Ray, Trad.Attack! and Bedwetters. There will also be performances by local punk band Kalli Talonpoika, R&B artist Maria Kallastu, and a chance to see Iiris Vesik's London-based dream-pop band Night Tapes on the TMW stage.

Bedwetters. Source: Press materials

The Estonian Choral Society's Telliskivi Green Hall will also host a performance of composers Pille-Riin Langeproon and Karl Tipp's " Ood päikeseloojangule" ("Ode to the Sunset"), performed by the Avis Animi Chamber Choir.

Among the most notable internationals act set to perform this year are Norwegian indie-soul artist Beharie, former M.I.A drummer and one of the BBC's One Hundred Notable Women Madame Gandhi, Canadian soul singer Tanika Charles and Finnish pop star Miss Molly.

There will also be a showcase element to the festival featuring seven international artists, all of whom performed last week at one of Europe's biggest showcase festivals, ESNS in the Netherlands, including Dutch post-punk sensation Tramhaus and French electro-rock duo UTO.

Tallinn Music Week (TMW) is one of the most acclaimed new music and city culture festivals and key networking events for music and creative industry professionals from across Europe. TMW has been held annually in the capital of Estonia, Tallinn since 2009 and consists of three main program elements: a music festival, a conference and a city festival.

The full list of artists scheduled to appear at this year's Tallinn Music Week is available here.

More acts are expected to be added before the end of January.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:44

Propastop examines Russian media's dissemination of Viacheslav Morozov case Updated

19:40

Experts: Buyer of Blackstone's Luminor stake may come from Europe

19:28

Teachers' pay issue sparks further tensions in coalition

19:26

Professor: PiS didn't care about the law very much, now it can be used against them

19:01

MFA: Estonia, Turkey celebrate century of diplomatic relations

18:38

Liivi 1 and 2 auction wins secure 'strategic position' for Lithuanian firm

18:12

Saaremaa government announces €30,000 tender to solve tapwater contamination riddle

17:51

PM Kallas considering not attending Anniversary of Republic reception

17:45

2024 Tallinn Music Week lineup announced

17:08

Estonia hands over confiscated gold and silver treasures to Ukraine

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.01

BaltCap fund theft causes several Estonian pension funds millions in losses

22.01

Former EDF chief: Russia's ammo production now in wartime mode

22.01

Norwegian army chief warns against Russia threat

22.01

Photos: Teachers protest in Estonian capital as nationwide strike begins

22.01

Foreign students dropping out but not on a mass scale

09:49

Photos: Tallinn tram service ground to halt by Viru ring derailment Updated

09:07

Foreign affairs show: Europe has begun to realize situation no longer safe

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: