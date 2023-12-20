Music lobby group calls for further dialogue on Raadio 2 schedule changes

An appeal from lobby group Music Estonia has called for greater dialogue between representatives of the music industry and senior management at public broadcaster ERR, in respect of planned changes to program scheduling on Raadio 2, also known as R2.

The changes will result in a greater emphasis on, for example, podcasts, while ERR has in any case been involved in extensive discussions relating to the planned changes.

The appeal is addressed to the Minister of Culture, Heidy Purga (Reform), to the Riigikogu's Culture Committee and to public broadcaster ERR, and its signatories include former president of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves, academic Rein Raud and tech leader Sten Tamkivi.

The Music Estonia appeal states that: "On the basis of information published via the media, the ERR management board of has opted to reshape Raadio 2's programming schedule, which will result in the diversity and seriousness of the musical component being significantly reduced, something which will sadden many a generation of music lover."

The appeal's authors say that the rationale presented for the changes – costs savings, updating the schedule and attracting more listeners, particularly younger listeners among them – are not clear, even as they "acknowledge that these may be legitimate goals."

A part of ERR's role is to promote social cohesion and to present the best achievements in world culture, the authors say, something which "encourages the sustainability and growth of alternative music life and culture."

As a result, the appeal asks for dialogue with music and culture representatives, in order to find a "balanced solution."

ERR itself has however already been in dialogue on numerous occasions with music industry representatives, including from the flagship Tallinn Music Week, in relation to the planned changes.

In so far as has been possible, discussions at a round table meeting held on November 17 at ERR's Radio House on Gonsiori have been taken on board and integrated into the programming changes also.

More meetings are also taking place in January, when the new schedule is due to go live.

The ERR board adds that they are always open to dialogue, while at the same time cannot surrender the editorial independence granted under legislation to the public broadcaster.

ERR's response to the appeal states that: "It is unfortunate that what has been discussed at various meetings along with the editorial explanations have not reached the interested parties."

A longer explanation from ERR has been sent to the authors of the appeal and to other stakeholders.

Raadio 2 last underwent a major overhaul to its programming nearly 20 years ago, while the channel has according to figures lost around a third of its listeners since 2018.

