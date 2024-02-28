X

Watch: Kewin, Kristel Aaslaid in latest Raadio 2 'mini live' show

News
Raadio 2 Mini Live: Kewin and Kristel Aaslaid. February 23, 2024
On the eve of Independence Day, Kewin (former stage name Kaw) and Kristel Aaslaid visited the Raadio 2 studio in Tallinn, giving the latest in a series of "mini live" performances to air during Friday's weekly "Reedene draiv" broadcast.

Kewin and Aaslaid performed the new track "Unustasin ära ennast," followed by Kewin with the single "Maa alla."

On the air every Friday, "Reedene draiv" is hosted on Raadio 2 by Marta Püssa and Pille-Riin Karro.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

