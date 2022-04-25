Galleries, video: Pop-up jazz concerts held in ERR elevator, piano room

A pop-up jazz concert in the elevator at ERR's Radio Building in Tallinn. April 25, 2022.
As the main program of Estonian jazz festival Jazzkaar gets underway, its urban project continues this week, starting Monday off at Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) with a pop-up concert in the elevator and a second concert in the piano room at the Radio Building in Tallinn.

Performing on the elevator on Monday morning were Sume Made on guitar and Johan Aimla on the violin.

Pianist Eduard Kuzovlev also gave a concert in the piano room at ERR's Radio Building, which was broadcast live on Klassikaraadio.

Watch Kuzovlev's 20-minute piano concert in full below.

Following a two-year hiatus, the annual Estonian jazz festival Jazzkaar kicked off on Sunday with a big concert at Vaba Lava Theater in Tallinn. A program of urban pop-up concerts began last week already, however, bringing jazz to schools, kindergartens and hospitals but also more unusual venues in several Estonian cities, such as cross-country trains, gyms and even the Tallinn Zoo.

Click here for more info regarding Jazzkaar, including more detailed info on where you may come across the urban program's pop-up concerts.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

