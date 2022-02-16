Jazz festival Jazzkaar announces program

News
Avishai Cohen
Avishai Cohen Source: Johan Jacobs
News

The jazz music festival Jazzkaar 2022, which will take place again in April after two years, announced its long-awaited program.

The stars of the festival, which will take place from April 24 to May 1, will be legendary saxophonist Kenny Garrett, mandolin star Hamilton de Holanda, trumpet player Avishai Cohen and vocal jazz diva Dee Dee Bridgewater.

Musicians from 13 countries will arrive on the stages of the 33rd Tallinn International Festival Jazzkaar, bringing new creations, concert formats, tributes and musical ensembles.

"We can once again offer jazz fans the same rich program as before the pandemic. Many new talented musicians have joined the program, whose festival debut is worth seeing," artistic director of the festival Anne Erm said.

The opening concert of the festival will feature a joint work by Estonian jazz composers - pianist Joel Remmel and double bassist Peedu Kassi - "Ode to the Forest", dedicated to the Estonian forest, its power and the need to preserve it.

Jazzkaar celebrates his 50th anniversary with guitarist Jaak Sooäär, who plays at the birthday concert with the ensemble Eesti Keeled, soloists Riho Sibul and Vaiko Eplik.

The ensemble Mingo Rajandi/Eva Koldits presents "Elajannad" a new work to the audience - it is a modern woman's look at the heroines of Greek tragedies performed by an actress and musicians.

Many domestic artists will also delight jazz fans with new creations and new arrangements.

Jazzkaar will take place in the inspiring Telliskivi Creative City, and concerts will be held in Tartu, Viljandi, Rakvere, Kuressaare and Haapsalu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:16

Government office: Independence day ceremony can go ahead with spectators

17:47

Gallery: Wind turbine snaps at Saaremaa wind farm

17:13

Tartu bridge lit yellow and blue to support Ukraine's 'Unity Day'

16:43

Baltic states call OSCE meeting over Belarus' military exercises

16:12

Kadri Liik: Putin wants to pressure West into talks, not war in Ukraine

15:45

Swedish documentary makers face new trial over M/S Estonia dive — media

15:09

Jazz festival Jazzkaar announces program

14:24

Prime minister sceptical over state funding for WTA tournament

13:51

Independence Day parade to include K9 Thunder, British and French tanks

13:19

Tallinn strategy chief: New transport model helps to make better decisions

12:56

Intelligence service: Ukraine is the key to Russia's imperial dreams

12:23

FM: Russia's recognition of Donbas would violate international law

11:55

Virologist: Corona certificates no longer needed in Estonia

11:23

Municipalities must wait on installing speed cameras

11:10

Gallery: Kelly Sildaru receives slopestyle bronze in medal ceremony

10:45

Coronavirus update: 288 patients, 8,439 new cases, 17 deaths

10:25

Marran: No signs Russian units moving away from Ukrainian border

09:58

Intelligence service: Russia is on a war footing

09:25

ERR in Ukraine: Kyiv is calm

08:57

MP: Putin will always resort to force if stakes not too high

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

14.02

Defense minister: Allies have agreed to pull military presence out of Mali

09:58

Intelligence service: Russia is on a war footing

10:45

Coronavirus update: 288 patients, 8,439 new cases, 17 deaths

15.02

Kelly Sildaru wins bronze in Beijing

15.02

Intelligence service: From 2021, China embassy more personalized in tactics

15.02

Canadian-Estonian donates more than €2 million to University of Tartu

11:55

Virologist: Corona certificates no longer needed in Estonia

15.02

Minister's proposal to extend opening hours to 1 a.m. not supported

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: