Jazz festival Jazzkaar announces program

The jazz music festival Jazzkaar 2022, which will take place again in April after two years, announced its long-awaited program.

The stars of the festival, which will take place from April 24 to May 1, will be legendary saxophonist Kenny Garrett, mandolin star Hamilton de Holanda, trumpet player Avishai Cohen and vocal jazz diva Dee Dee Bridgewater.

Musicians from 13 countries will arrive on the stages of the 33rd Tallinn International Festival Jazzkaar, bringing new creations, concert formats, tributes and musical ensembles.

"We can once again offer jazz fans the same rich program as before the pandemic. Many new talented musicians have joined the program, whose festival debut is worth seeing," artistic director of the festival Anne Erm said.

The opening concert of the festival will feature a joint work by Estonian jazz composers - pianist Joel Remmel and double bassist Peedu Kassi - "Ode to the Forest", dedicated to the Estonian forest, its power and the need to preserve it.

Jazzkaar celebrates his 50th anniversary with guitarist Jaak Sooäär, who plays at the birthday concert with the ensemble Eesti Keeled, soloists Riho Sibul and Vaiko Eplik.

The ensemble Mingo Rajandi/Eva Koldits presents "Elajannad" a new work to the audience - it is a modern woman's look at the heroines of Greek tragedies performed by an actress and musicians.

Many domestic artists will also delight jazz fans with new creations and new arrangements.

Jazzkaar will take place in the inspiring Telliskivi Creative City, and concerts will be held in Tartu, Viljandi, Rakvere, Kuressaare and Haapsalu.

