Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds coming to Estonia in August

Culture
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are coming to Haapsalu in August.
Source: Steve Parke
Culture

Australian band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are making their debut performance in Estonia this August, playing in the west cost town of Haapsalu.

The band are due to appear on stage at Haapsalu Castle on August 18.

The show comes as part of the Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds' summer tour of Europe, starting June 2 in Aarhus, Denmark and ending in London almost three months later.

The band are also set to play Kyiv the very next day after the Haapsalu gig, and are performing in Helsinki and Vilnius a few days before coming to Estonia.

Tickets for the Haapsalu Castle concert go on sale on May 6, according to the band's official site.

Formed in Melbourne in 1983, Nick Cave and the Bad Seed achieved major commercial success from the 1990s onwards with albums like "Murder Ballads" (see below). Their most recent album, "Ghosteen", was released in 2019.

Haapsalu Castle, also known as the episcopal castle, has been the venue for past rock gigs, including one featuring Alice Cooper, while the venue also hosts the annual August Blues Festival.

