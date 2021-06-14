Iggy Pop in concert in Tallinn next summer

US rock legend Iggy Pop is to perform in Tallinn next year, at the Alexela Concert Hall, exactly one year from today, and 28 years after his last live appearance in Tallinn. Numbers from both his discography and relatively new album 'Free', released in 2019, are to be performed, ERR's Culture portal reports.

Considered one of the most important influences on the development of punk rock, a genre his career predated by a few years, and related styles, and famed for his stripped-to-the-waist (and sometimes due south of that), wiry and energetic public persona - even at the age of 74 - his monikers include the "Godfather of Punk" and the "Rock Iguana".

Born in Muskegon, Michigan in 1947, Pop, real name James Newell Osterberg Jr., first came to prominence in the late 1960s to early 1970s, as lead vocalist with protopunk ensemble The Stooges.

The band began an on-off period of playing together again in 2003, having ended their original activities in the mid-seventies, in 2016 parting ways once again. Some of Iggy's best-known solo efforts are "Lust for Life," "I'm Bored," "Real Wild Child," "Candy," (with Kate Pierson) and "The Passenger."

Iggy Pop also is also famed for his collaboration with David Bowie, who also mixed The Stooges' third studio album, "Raw Power", released in 1973, and helped boost Iggy's solo career with the 1977 albums "The Idiot" and "Lust for Life".

To date, Iggy has released five albums with The Stooges, and 19 albums as a solo artist, ERR's Culture portal reports, the latest of which, "Free", was released in 2019 but whose promotion on the road was hampered by the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Iggy and The Stooges have also been inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, while in 2020, Iggy Pop also bagged a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Iggy Pop last performed in Tallinn way back in 1994, at the Rock Summer event.

Tickets for next year's concert, on June 14 2022, will go on sale on Friday, June 18, at 11 a.m.

