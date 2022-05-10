Gallery: Irish singer-songwriter Roisin Murphy plays Tallinn

Róisín Murphy in concert in Tallinn, May 8 2022.
Irish singer-songwriter Roisin Murphy was in concert in Tallinn on Sunday, appearing at the Noblessner Foundry.

Sunday's show was not Murphy's first in the Estonian capital; she last performed at the Sweet Spot Festival back in 2018.

Sunday's repertoire included not only numbers from "Roisin Machine", her fifth and most recent solo album, released in 2020, but also favorites from the Moloko back catalogue, including hits "the Time Is Now" and "Sing It Back", making the concert somewhat of a greatest hits affair.

"Roisin Machine" itself was around 10 years in the making.

Murphy told ERR's Kultuur portal that: "Being a solo artist is a hell of a lot of fun, because you get to choose a new type every time, the person [to work with] and each time it's a whole new world, one full of opportunities and inspiration."

Born in Arklow, County Wicklow, Murphy's family moved to Manchester, England when the singer was 12.

She shot to prominence in the 1990s as one half of Moloko, together with Mark Brydon, and went solo after the breakup of the duo in 2003.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

