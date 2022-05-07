Estonian foreign ministry rooftop concert to mark Europe Day, May 9

Monday, May 9 is Europe Day, and will be marked in Estonia both with a rooftop concert at the foreign ministry in central Tallinn and with a variety of other goings-on nationwide, with a particular focus on young people.

Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said ahead of the event that: "Songs have an important place both in our daily lives as well as in our history. The Foreign Ministry's rooftop concerts date back to 1998. This year, we are once again inviting people to spend the evening of Europe Day in good company."

The rooftop concert is free to attend and starts at 8 p.m. on Monday and will feature performers Svjata Vatra, nublu, Gameboy Tetris Rute Trochynskyi and Metsatöll, among others.

Rute Trochynskyi is the daughter of noted musician Ruslan Trochynskyi, who is of Ukrainian origin, and said that: "Ukrainians who are fighting for all of Europe highly appreciate Estonia's support."

Rapper nublu said: "Maybe this is a sign of a European – knowing how to notice and help others in difficult time."

The concert in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is free of charge for all and ends just before 11 p.m.

Referring to former French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman (X), widely considered one of the founders of the forerunner of the present-day EU, foreing minister Liimets said that: "Now, 72 years later, Schuman's idea of peace has once again been challenged because Russia has launched a major war in Europe again against its sovereign neighbor.

"This war, which actually began in 2014, is raging in the heart of Europe. Ukraine is part of democratic Europe and this is why we are supporting Ukraine on its path to the European Union," Liimets added, according to a ministry press release.

Events are set to take place, not only in Tallinn, but also in Tallinn, Tartu, Narva, Võru, Pärnu, Kuressaare, Põlva, Hiiumaa and Haapsalu.

In the capital, several embassies will open their doors to visitors on the day, including the representatives of Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, at their respective houses, along with the German and Austrian embassies, who will host their events in Tuvi Park.

Additionally, the Stenbock House, seat of the government, will be open to visitors, while Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) also invites all 18-year-olds to join in a photo-portrait to celebrate the 18th anniversary of Estonia's accession to the EU in 2004.

Tallinn city government is also marking the occasion with orienteering trails to be opened in the capital from today, Saturday, to Monday inclusive.

Taking part in the orienteering requires downloading an app, the city government says (see link below).

2022 is also European Year of Youth, meaning many of Monday's events are aimed at schoolchildren and students, and each event connected with the day will have a "Rakett69" zone, named after the popular ETV show, where children can engage in various scientific experiments, while supervised.

The concert on Monday evening is being organized by the foreign ministry, the government office, Tallinn city government and the Representation of the European Commission in Estonia.

More detailed information is here.

