Gallery: Europe day rooftop concert focuses on Ukraine

Europe Day, May 9, was marked on Monday with a rooftop concert at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn.

While the concert was not the first to take place on the ministry roof – in fact the flat roof above the main entrance rather than atop the entire building, which stands over 10 floors high – this year the main focus was on European unity and support for Ukraine, and the day was dubbed "Meie Euroopa" ("Our Europe").

President Alar Karis said of the day that is is: "A true day of solidarity and peace. Russia has not learned from history, instead of peace and hope, it chose war and evil. Let's join our hearts and minds, and build Europe together," adding that the people of Ukraine demonstrate a true European spirit as they are in effect fighting for the entire continent following the Russian invasion, which began two-and-a-half months ago.

#EuropeDay is a true day of solidarity & peace. Russia hasn't learned from history, instead of peace & hope Russia chose war & evil. Let's join our hearts & minds & build Europe together. Dear Ukrainians, you demonstrate true European spirit as you fight for all us. #SlavaUkraini pic.twitter.com/iqz4mXPuS9 — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) May 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), who also attended the concert, said that it had: "Concluded on a powerful note of hope and solidarity."

#EuropeDay2022 in Tallinn concluded on a powerful note of hope and solidarity.



Concert at @MFAEstonia dedicated to the values EU stands for and Ukraine is currently fighting for.



Here with MFA Secretary General @vseviov.#SlavaUkraini#StandWithUkraine https://t.co/aH2eUCtivo — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) May 9, 2022

Headliners at the concert included rappers nublu and Gameboy Tetris, as well as Ukrainian folk music from Svjata Vatra and Rute Trochynski, and folk- metal ensemble Metsatöl (see gallery below).

The first foreign affairs ministry rooftop concert took place back in 1998.

Artists and opinion leaders also spoke to ETV about the situation, and donation lines for Ukraine were open throughout – and remain open at the time of writing.

Europe Day also saw events aimed at young people, and happenings across the country and not just in Tallinn.

Donation lines for Ukraine remain open (accessible from Estonia-only) and are (each call placed represents a €10 donation): 900 3802 (MTÜ Eesti Pagulasabi), 900 0381 (MTÜ Mondo) and 900 2406 (MTÜ Slava Ukraini).

