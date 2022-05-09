DDoS cyberattacks temporarily disrupt Estonian foreign ministry website

Wreath-laying ceremony at the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in Tallinn, attended by President Alar Karis, March 25 2022.
Wreath-laying ceremony at the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in Tallinn, attended by President Alar Karis, March 25 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs website was temporarily inaccessible on Monday (May 9) after it was subjected to DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) blocking attacks.

A spokesperson for the ministry told ERR that information from the Information System Authority (RIA) monitoring system showed the attacks started at 7.49 a.m.

"RIA's CERT-EE monitoring shows that today at 7.49 a.m. blocking attacks were started against the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MFA) website. This means that due to malicious queries overwhelming the website, the page was inaccessible, the rest of the ministry's work was not disrupted in any way," MFA said.

By noon the website has been restored. No information was given about the attackers.

Last month, during the international cyber exercise Locked Shields, Estonian government websites were also targeted by DDoS attacks. Finland's government also recently experienced similar cyberattacks.

A DDoS attack is a malicious attempt to disrupt the normal traffic of a targeted server, service or network by overwhelming the target or its surrounding infrastructure with a flood of Internet traffic.

Editor: Helen Wright

