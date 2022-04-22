DDos cyberattacks against Estonian state websites continue

News
Wreaths were laid at the War of Independence monument on Freedom Square on February 24, 2022.
Wreaths were laid at the War of Independence monument on Freedom Square on February 24, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

DDos cyberattacks against Estonian state websites continued on Friday after halting temporarily on Thursday evening, the State Information System Authority (RIA) said. Their impact so far has been "modest".

"On Friday, they did not have much of an impact on users," said Tõnu Tammer, head of RIA's Cyber ​​Incident Handling Department (CERT-EE).

"There have been situations where an under attack website was unavailable for a short time. When we saw something like this, we made technical corrections as soon as possible to stop the attack. So far, the impact on people has been very small," Tammer said, adding RIA is working with its partners to keep it this way.

Almost 700 million malicious inquiries have been made to Estonian websites between Friday morning and noon, mostly from outside of Europe, preliminary data shows.

"We can guess who could be behind the attacks but it is not wise to share unverified information. Mentioning a group also gives them attention they don't actually deserve," Tammer said.

Websites targetted so far include the president (president.ee), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (vm.ee), Police and Border Guard Board (politsei.ee), digital state services portal (eesti.ee), the ID card information page (id.ee), NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (ccdcoe.org), state train company Elron (elron.ee) and tallinn-airport.ee.

The initial attacks started at 4 p.m. Thursday with the aim of overloading websites and temporarily stopped users from accessing some state websites. They stopped at 11 p.m. but then restarted overnight.

RIA believes they may have been timed to coincide with the Locked Shields cyber defense exercise which ended today.

What is a DDoS attack?

A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is a malicious attempt to disrupt the normal traffic of a targeted server, service or network by overwhelming the target or its surrounding infrastructure with a flood of Internet traffic.

DDoS attacks achieve effectiveness by utilizing multiple compromised computer systems as sources of attack traffic. Exploited machines can include computers and other networked resources such as IoT devices.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22.04

DDos cyberattacks against Estonian state websites continue

22.04

Finland wins cyber defence exercise Locked Shields 2022

22.04

First 'Melchior the Apothecary' film off to successful start in Estonia

22.04

Attorney General: Russia's crimes not genocide under legal definition

22.04

Urmas Reinsalu: Putin needs to be tried over genocide unfolding in Ukraine

22.04

Minister: Estonian-language school will help refugee kids learn language

22.04

Estonia sends €200,000 worth of aid to bombing victims in Ukraine

22.04

State agencies working on fall coronavirus plan

22.04

Gallery: ERM lamp exhibition lights up Tallinn's Rotermann Quarter

22.04

Mayor: Otepää Municipality buckling under number of refugees

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

22.04

Refugees continuing to arrive via Russia, Tallinn Bus Station overwhelmed

22.04

Finland wins cyber defence exercise Locked Shields 2022

20.04

Expert: We need to prepare for a difficult summer

22.04

Finland ramping up preparations for NATO accession

21.04

Estonia on Russia's actions in Ukraine: This is genocide

22.04

President sends Aliens Act amendments back to Riigikogu

21.04

Baerbock: Germany will support Estonian security, as Russian threat is real

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: