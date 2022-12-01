Estonian state portal eesti.ee launches new entrepreneur view

The online state portal eesti.ee has launched a revamped environment and new portal view for entrepreneurs featuring important business information and the most often used services, the Information System Authority (RIA) said Thursday.

The site's new entrepreneur view and self-service environment bring together all the most important information and services that an entrepreneur needs to do business with the state, from the materials needed to establish a company to the services used on a daily basis by company accountants, the RIA said in a press release.

When a user logs into the eesti.ee under the entrepreneur view, their dashboard will feature their company's primary business data — including name, registry code, field of activity code — most used e-services as well as the company's obligations such as annual reports.

The updated eesti.ee portal in entrepreneur mode. Source: RIA

A total of 30 different services are available in the environment for entrepreneurs, the most popular 15 of which have already been transferred to the updated blue portal.

Once all of the services have finished being transferred to the new environment, i.e. by mid-December, the self-service environment will also include a data card containing references to the main activities and information aimed at entrepreneurs in Estonia, among other obligations, financing opportunities, statistics and network data for those wanting to enter foreign markets.

Both the dashboard and the data card are being developed to make them more proactive for entrepreneurs and private persons alike, the RIA said.

The updated eesti.ee portal in entrepreneur mode. Source: eesti.ee

Entrepreneurs and company employees currently use the online environment for company and personal data inquiries, submitting requests for vacation pay and average salary compensation as well as for verifying notarial documents, traffic insurance history and data.

The state portal is also now the only environment where certificates of incapacity for work, i.e. sick leave certificates — which statistically is also its most used service.

Submit marriage applications online

Available in Estonian, English and Russian, eesti.ee brings together 85 different services as well as hundreds of articles directing people to the right agency or service for their needs; it sees nearly 10 millions visits a year.

Users can use the portal to apply for, submit and check on the status of various benefits, prescriptions and documents, and beginning next year, it can be used to submit a marriage application with the population register online with just a single authentication.

The RIA's €1.2 million revamp of the state portal eesti.ee was assisted by Fujitsu, Nortal, Trinidad Wiseman and Srini and supported financially by the Estonian state, the European Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) as well as regional development funds.

