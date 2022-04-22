DDoS cyberattacks temporarily disrupt Estonian government websites

News
Computer keyboard,
Computer keyboard, Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

DDoS cyberattacks temporarily disrupted and blocked access to Estonian government websites on Thursday evening, the Information System Authority (RIA) said.

Targeted websites included the president's (president.ee), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (vm.ee), Police and Border Guard Board (politsei.ee), digital state services portal (eesti.ee) and ID card information page (id.ee).

Attempts were also made to disrupt the websites of other state organizations. The attacks started around 4 p.m. and lasted for several hours.

The attacks and attempted attacks had little effect, only temporarily disrupting visits to some portals, said Tõnu Tammer, head of the RIA's Cyber ​​Incident Handling Department (CERT-EE)

"It is likely that the attackers wanted to show how they can disturb the population during the international cyber exercise Locked Shields in Estonia. But the attacks had little effect," he said.

"Estonia's unique reputation as an e-state, strong foreign policy positions and clear condemnation of the Russian war make us a target for cyberattackers. We have taken this into account and are always ready to react to events."

RIA will continue to investigate the attacks.

This week money was allocated to the organization to increase measures to block DDoS attacks on government websites.

What is a DDoS attack?

A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is a malicious attempt to disrupt the normal traffic of a targeted server, service or network by overwhelming the target or its surrounding infrastructure with a flood of Internet traffic.

DDoS attacks achieve effectiveness by utilizing multiple compromised computer systems as sources of attack traffic. Exploited machines can include computers and other networked resources such as IoT devices.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:01

First 'Melchior the Apothecary' film off to successful start in Estonia

16:24

Attorney General: Russia's crimes not genocide under legal definition

15:52

Urmas Reinsalu: Putin needs to be tried over genocide unfolding in Ukraine

15:18

Minister: Estonian-language school will help refugee kids learn language

14:53

Estonia sends €200,000 worth of aid to bombing victims in Ukraine

14:33

State agencies working on fall coronavirus plan

13:55

Gallery: ERM lamp exhibition lights up Tallinn's Rotermann Quarter

13:17

Mayor: Otepää Municipality buckling under number of refugees

12:54

Pärnu to introduce drinking curfew to curb noise complaints

12:25

DDoS cyberattacks temporarily disrupt Estonian government websites

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

20.04

Expert: We need to prepare for a difficult summer

21.04

Estonia on Russia's actions in Ukraine: This is genocide

21.04

Baerbock: Germany will support Estonian security, as Russian threat is real

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

11:24

Refugees continuing to arrive via Russia, Tallinn Bus Station overwhelmed

20.04

NATO's large-scale cyberdefense exercise Locked Shields underway in Tallinn

08:45

President sends Aliens Act amendments back to Riigikogu

21.04

Latvian Saeima: Russia committing genocide in Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: