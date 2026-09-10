Estonian‑owned mall in Zaporizhzhia 'destroyed' by Russian strike

An Estonian‑owned shopping mall in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia was severely hit and practically destroyed by a Russian air strike Monday, Postimees reported .

The City Mall in Zaporizhzhia is owned by Arricano Real Estate, whose largest shareholder is Rauno Teder, an Estonian national and the son of property developer Hillar Teder; two other Estonians, Jüri Põld and Margus Kurm, are involved as owners or board members.

"On Monday evening, a Russian attack practically destroyed City Mall in Zaporizhzhia," the company stated in a press release, adding most importantly: "Fortunately, there were no casualties."

Arricano said on Wednesday, September 2, it had already suspended operations at the shopping center due to the security situation, and vows to rebuild the center.

The company noted this was the second Russian strike on malls it operates in the space of three weeks – a mall in Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine was destroyed by drone strike on August 21, the company said.

Arricano Real Estate-owned shopping center in Kryvyi Rih. Source: Arricano Real Estate

Postimees reported Russian drones attacked the mall, the Sun Gallery, in Kryvyi Rih twice on August 21, killing 16 and injuring 130, while just over a month earlier another large‑scale Russian missile attack on Kyiv had damaged an under‑construction mall owned by Arricano, in the Lukianivka neighborhood – with no casualties that time.

Arricano said it is committed to keeping its facilities running and has no plans to abandon its Ukrainian operations.

Arricano Real Estate PLC is Cyprus‑registered and owns four shopping centers in Ukraine – three in Kyiv, including the under‑construction project, as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih malls, while it owns a 49.9 stake in another mall in the Ukrainian capital, and the land for three more projects at planning stage.

The original Postimees piece is here.

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