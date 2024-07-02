Government plans to abolish entrepreneur account's higher income tax rate

News
Money.
Money. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The government has approved the removal of the higher income tax rate for the entrepreneur account, which is expected to make its use more attractive to a larger number of small entrepreneurs.

The change is expected to take effect next year, pending the Riigikogu's approval of the legislative amendment, which will reduce the higher income tax rate of the entrepreneur account from 40 percent to 20 percent.

"This change could certainly encourage the opening of entrepreneur accounts, as it makes the instrument's use even easier and allows for more reasonable taxation with higher incomes. Additionally, there is a positive change concerning taxation when providing services to a business entity," LHV's head of digital banking Margus Holland told ERR.

The tax obligation for business entities purchasing services from entrepreneur account owners will also change.

According to Holland, among LHV entrepreneur account users are Bolt and Wolt couriers, for whom it is a convenient alternative to establishing their own business.

Entrepreneur accounts are also preferred by service providers with low business expenses, such as specialists offering consultations.

Under the current law, the tax rate is 20 percent for annual incomes up to €25,000, and a 40 percent tax rate applies to incomes between €25,000 and €40,000.

Starting January 2025, entrepreneur account owners with annual incomes up to €40,000 will be subject to a 20 percent tax rate.

Approximately €4 million worth of transactions are conducted through entrepreneur accounts each month. In 2023, entrepreneur accounts generated about €7.7 million in tax revenue.

LHV is currently the only bank offering the entrepreneur account service.

According to LHV, as of the end of May, there were nearly 24,100 entrepreneur account users, and the number of accounts shows a growth trend. Approximately 700 new entrepreneur account users are added each month.

"The entrepreneur account was primarily created to allow individuals to conveniently declare transactions between private individuals, but it is also possible to provide services or sell goods to companies," Holland noted.

The government's goal is to simplify taxation for novice entrepreneurs and businesses. With an entrepreneur account, the tax burden is lower, especially under the revised law.

"In our view, the entrepreneur account is clearly an innovative product; we cannot comment on the positions of other banks in detail," said LHV's digital banking director.

The entrepreneur account is a light-on-bureaucracy and affordable way for private persons to act as an entrepreneur, with financial reports, monthly tax returns and paying taxes all done automatically based on the entries on the entrepreneur account. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:41

SDE chairman: Allocation of ministries should be reviewed

11:08

Government plans to abolish entrepreneur account's higher income tax rate

10:30

Estonian milk producers and dairy herds on top in Europe

09:55

Bolt turnover and loss grow on year

09:43

Estonia's Mark Lajal exits Wimbledon with head held high

09:20

Expert: Kallas and Rutte can push EU and NATO to do more for Ukraine

08:56

Colonel: Russia will likely take Soviet-era BTR-60s to battle at some point

08:31

Power transmission fees to grow by 7.1 percent on average from October

08:03

Tax hikes, extent of austerity and munitions decisions expected in a month

07:09

Long lines at the Narva border crossing liven up smuggling

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.07

Estonia's Mark Lajal drops seven spots in ATP rankings ahead of Wimbledon

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

01.07

Who is Estonia's next prime minister Kristen Michal and what happens next?

01.07

Tallinn launches planning procedure for 33-hectare Bekker Port site

01.07

Tallinn hopes to remove Soviet symbols from buildings inside this year

01.07

Gallery: Removal of Red Army grave markings begins in Tehumardi, Saaremaa

28.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

07:09

Long lines at the Narva border crossing liven up smuggling

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo