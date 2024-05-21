E-residents drive 38 percent of Estonia's startup scene

The e-residency offers a competitive advantage to Estonia's startup ecosystem, with 38 percent of companies in the Estonian startup sector being connected with e-residents.

Eve Peeterson, head of Startup Estonia, which develops Estonia's startup ecosystem, emphasizes the critical role of e-residency in shaping Estonia into one of the world's most innovative startup ecosystems.

"The program strongly conveys the message of Estonia's open business environment, empowering cross-border experience and the birth of new unique solutions," Peeterson said.

Startup entrepreneurs often operate between several countries, and the advantages of e-residency became particularly evident during pandemic restrictions.

"E-residency is often the first step for a foreign citizen on the journey to becoming an Estonian startup entrepreneur, as it allows for managing a growing company regardless of location. No other country offers a comparable convenience to startup entrepreneurs," she explained.

In 2023, e-residents founded nearly 4,600 new Estonian companies, accounting for almost one in five businesses established in Estonia.

Many new e-resident companies grow into startups over time: Estonia has over 1,500 startup sector companies, 38 percent of which are associated with e-residents.

Of all the Estonian startups founded last year were connected with e-residents.

Most e-resident startups operate in the IT sector, with programming being the most popular activity. Last year, e-resident-related startup companies contributed €10.6 million in tax revenue to the Estonian state budget.

"The primary motivation for joining e-residency is to start a business. Estonia is a breeding ground for startups, built on a business-friendly tax system, low bureaucracy, a secure business environment, and highly developed digital infrastructure," Liina Vahtras, CEO of the e-residency program, said.

"The high share of e-residents in Estonia's startup ecosystem confirms that we offer a competitive solution that is trusted and valued. E-residency provides additional momentum to the growth of Estonia's startup landscape," she added.

According to Vahtras, entrepreneurs are a demanding segment, and success is achieved only through bold and continuous product development.

"We strive to make establishing a company in Estonia even more convenient, faster, and safer in the future. The speed of e-residency's processes makes Estonia the preferred choice for many bright-minded startup entrepreneurs," she said.

One of the e-residents, Jose Ernesto Suarez Font, a Spanish CEO and co-founder of Glassity, decided to establish his company in Estonia due to the strong startup community, open economic environment, and e-Residency, he explained.

"The supportive network and the ability to handle all important business processes digitally is a huge advantage. Thanks to e-residency, our recent fundraising was rapid and convenient, as all necessary signatures and approvals for the documents were obtained digitally. No one had to print anything, visit a notary, or send documents via courier," he said.

Estonia launched the world's first e-residency program at the end of 2014, with the aim of providing non-residents safe access to its fully digital public services. Over the years, over 114,000 people from 185 countries have been granted e-resident status with more than 60,000 e-resident digital ID cards currently in use.

E-residents have set up more than 30,600 companies in Estonia, establishing 20 percent of all new Estonian companies annually.

Since its launch, e-residency has generated more than €229 million in direct revenue for the Estonian state budget through tax revenue and state fees. The program also generates indirect revenue through the growth of Estonian companies listed on the e-residency marketplace, offering business, financial, insurance and other consulting services to e-resident founders.

