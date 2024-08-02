Ukrainian ambassador: Estonian residency ideally only for valid passport-holders

News
Ukrainian passports.
Ukrainian passports. Source: ERR
News

Ukraine prefers Estonian residence permits be issued or extended only when the application is accompanied with a valid Ukrainan passport, that country's ambassador told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera."

However, residence permits for Ukrainians in Estonia can be extended even if the applicant's passport has expired.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Estonia, H.E. Maksym Kononenko, told AK it is up to Estonia to decide who they issue residence permits to, but Ukraine's preference is that these be granted only to those holding valid passports.

He said: "From our point of view of course we have the clear preference for these residency permits to be delivered on the basis of valid Ukrainian passports."

By not renewing their passports, some Ukrainians may attempt to evade conscription.

Janek Mägi. Source: ERR

There may be as many as thousands of Ukrainian men of military age in Estonia, though it is unclear how many hold expired passports.

Head of border guard and migration policy at the Ministry of the Interior Janek Mägi said this had not become a major issue.

"Currently, this is not a significant problem, as the Ministry of the Interior has not received inquiries in large numbers. The Police and Border Guard Board has also not indicated that this is a widespread issue," he said.

"Residence permits and the right to reside in Estonia are linked not to the passport, but to the individual. It is possible to extend a residence permit, even if the passport is invalid," Mägi went on.

A passport is required solely for ID purposes, and Ukrainian, as well as Belarusian and Russian citizens with Estonian residence permits are already registered in the PPA systems.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Estonia Maksym Kononenko. Source: Ardi Hallismaa/EDF

As with many other countries, a Ukrainian passport can be renewed without leaving Estonia by filling out an application online.

However, it can take two to three months for the passport to arrive, via the embassy.

Ukraine also operates consulates in Poland, Germany, and the Czech Republic, where a new passport may be obtained more quickly.

"In both cases, men of conscription age have to present proof that they are registered at the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and that they have updated recently their data," Ambassador Kononenko went on.

At the start of the invasion in February 2022 and in the early stages of the war, the EU did a great service to millions of fleeing Ukrainians by accepting them even if all their documents were not in order, the ambassador went on.

However, two-and-a-half years have passed since then, he noted.

"It seems to us that it is enough time to get your documents in order."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Joakim Klementi.

Related

news in simple estonian

tartu 2024

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:51

Ukrainian ambassador: Estonian residency ideally only for valid passport-holders

08:25

Prime Minister: Economic institute's job is not to talk down Estonian economy

07:56

Tram numbers 3 and 4 running to Tondi once again

07:25

Ott Tänak third after Rally Finland stage one

01.08

Raul Eamets: We have the space to cut bureaucracy, if we really want to

01.08

Nordica fails to submit annual report by deadline

01.08

EDF announces new division commander

01.08

Estonia to extradite citizen charged with suppling electronics to Russia

01.08

Tallinn Airport temporarily reintroduces 100 ml hand luggage liquid rule

01.08

Eesti Energia's net profits more than double on year to Q2 2024

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

30.07

Institute: Estonia on track to become one of five most expensive countries in Europe

01.08

Tallinn Airport temporarily reintroduces 100 ml hand luggage liquid rule

01.08

Passenger onboard Tallinn-Helsinki ferry diagnosed with measles

01.08

Estonia strengthens customs control on eastern border to stop sanctions evasion

01.08

Hundreds of travelers still crossing Narva border every day

31.07

Bank of Estonia: Prices in Estonia 98% of EU average last year

01.08

Estonia to extradite citizen charged with suppling electronics to Russia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo