Ukraine appoints new ambassador to Estonia

Ukrainian Ambassador to Estonia Maksym Kononenko speaks at Tartu 2024's Ukrainian Days.
Ukrainian Ambassador to Estonia Maksym Kononenko speaks at Tartu 2024's Ukrainian Days. Source: Silver Gutmann / Tartu 2024
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on Monday ending Ambassador Maksym Kononenko's mission to Estonia and appointed a new diplomat to the post.

Volodymyr Boyechko is a historian and diplomat who has previously held several senior positions in Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take up the position, the decree on the president's website says.

Kononenko was appointed Ukraine's ambassador to Tallinn in March 2023 and took up his role in July of the same year.

He wrote on social media on Monday that over the past five years he has had the honor of representing Ukraine in France, the Netherlands, and Estonia.

"I worked consistently in all the most important areas: from bulletproof vests to F-16 fighter jets, from skepticism about Ukraine's European future to candidate status and the start of accession negotiations with the EU," Kononenko wrote.

He also expressed gratitude to his partners, friends, and colleagues, stressing that success is a team effort.

The ambassadorial change in Estonia takes place against the backdrop of a broader government reshuffle and personnel changes in Ukraine's government.

Local media reported that Zelenskyy appointed 15 new ambassadors.

Editor: Helen Wright, Mait Ots

