Estonia allocates €600,000 to alleviate Ukraine's humanitarian crisis

Estonia has allocated over half a million euros to Ukraine to provide food aid, more help for internally displaced people and improved coordination of humanitarian aid.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) told Ukraine's Ambassador to Estonia Maksym Kononenko about the decision during a meeting on Thursday.

"The overall decrease in humanitarian funding has had a significant impact on aid capacity in Ukraine, forcing organizations to limit or suspend the provision of vital services," Tsahkna said. "Estonia is ready to contribute for as long as it takes."

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will channel €600,000 in support to international humanitarian organisations to help reduce the situation in Ukraine.

Today I met my good friend, Ukrainian Ambassador @MaksymKononenko, to reaffirm Estonia's unwavering support.

I shared that we are allocating €600,000 to help ease the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

With 12.7 million in need, we must not look away. We stand with… pic.twitter.com/YIzNkyrdV3 — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) June 26, 2025

"The allocations will support, among other things, the provision of food aid, the improvement of the living conditions of internally displaced persons and better coordination of humanitarian aid," the minister said.

An estimated 12.7 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine and the situation is most critical in areas close to the frontline in the south and east, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Russia continues to deliberately bomb civilian infrastructure, causing increasing casualties and suffering, it added.

Estonia has been providing support to Ukraine since the outbreak of the war.

