Estonia's diplomats will not leave Kyiv despite Russian threats

Estonian diplomats will stay in the Ukrainian capital amid threats of new attacks from Russia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) has said.

Russia on Tuesday threatened to launch a fresh wave of attacks against Kyiv. Moscow called for foreign nationals and diplomats to leave Kyiv "as soon as possible" and warned citizens to stay away from administrative and military buildings.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tsahkna said Estonia strongly condemns Russia's "threats and calls" for foreigners to leave Kyiv and the "deliberate and intentional targeting" of civilians.

"Through such statements, Russia once again reveals its terrorist nature," he said, adding that Moscow aims to divert attention from its own actions.

"Estonia will not yield to threats. Our embassy will remain open in Kyiv, our diplomats will not leave, and we will continue to stand by Ukraine," the minister said.

Thirteen people work at Estonia's embassy in Kyiv, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

Tsahkna said the message had been passed on to a representative of the Russian embassy.

Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine Annely Kolk shared a similar message with a video of the blue, black and white flag flying outside the building in Kyiv.

"Our support and unity with Ukraine has been and will remain strong," she wrote on X.

Estonian Embassy in Kyiv in solidarity with Ukraine.

Our support and unity with Ukraine has been and will remain strong.#StandWithUkraine https://t.co/oLqm5vCdTp pic.twitter.com/stKWSnRQXi — Annely Kolk (@AnnelyKolk) May 27, 2026

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