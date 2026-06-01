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Estonian FM: France sends the right signal on shadow fleet

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Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200). Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
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"France sends the right signal: sanctions evasion is not tolerated," Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna said on social media.

"Russia's shadow fleet keeps oil revenues flowing to the Kremlin while undermining maritime safety and environmental standards," Tsahkna added. "Europe must continue tightening the net around the vessels, companies and networks that make this trade possible."

The French Navy intercepted the sanctioned Russian oil tanker Tagor in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday morning to enforce international sanctions, French President Emmanuel Macron announced.

President Macron said on X that the operation was carried out in international waters with the support of several partners, including the United Kingdom, in strict compliance with the law of the sea.

"It is unacceptable for ships to circumvent international sanctions, violate the law of the sea, and fund the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for more than four years," Macron noted. "These vessels, which fail to adhere to the most basic rules of maritime navigation, also pose a threat to the environment and to everyone's safety."

The Kremlin announced on Monday that it considers the seizure of the tanker by the French Navy an illegal act bordering on piracy.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists that Russia will respond to the incident and implement measures to ensure the safety of cargo transportation.

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