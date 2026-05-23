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NB8 nations condemn Russian drone airspace misinformation claims

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The NB8 foreign ministers and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas at a meeting hosted on Saaremaa at the end of April.
The NB8 foreign ministers and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas at a meeting hosted on Saaremaa at the end of April. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
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The Nordic and Baltic (NB8) nations, including Estonia, have reiterated claims that they have allowed their airspace for drone strikes are part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

The NB8 foreign ministers issued a joint statement strongly condemning the false claims by Russia and its ally Belarus concerning airspace violations in the Nordic-Baltic region.

The statement notes Russia is engaging in diversionary tactics away from its invasion of Ukraine and attempting to intimidate NATO allies.

The statement says these efforts will fail, adding actions like this must cease immediately. The statement strongly condemns Russian threats of force against Latvia and other states in the region and stresses any incidents involving drones entering NATO airspace are a direct consequence of Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.

The NB8 ministers also reaffirmed their continued political, diplomatic, military, and financial support for Ukraine, in order to achieve a just and lasting peace in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter. The statement also underscores Ukraine's right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and stresses unity in defending alliance territory in the context of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty.

Estonia was joined by the foreign ministers of all the other NB8 nations: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden.

The joint statement can be read here.

Russia claims that Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have allowed Ukrainian military drones to use their airspace, warning of consequences for allegedly permitting these overflights. The Baltic governments deny intentional cooperation and say recent drone incursions are accidental and also a consequence of Russian electronic warfare jamming systems, which disrupt drone flights.

On Tuesday this week, a drone entered Estonian airspace near the border around lunchtime, and a Romanian F-16 participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission downed the drone with a missile over South Estonia.

The incident triggered a civilian air threat smartphone alert warning in southern Estonia.

Estonian officials believe the drone was likely of Ukrainian origin and had unintentionally crossed into Estonia. Ukraine's defense minister later apologized for the incident. Latvia and Lithuania have similarly been affected by drone incursions in recent days.

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