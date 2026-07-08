Ministry of Foreign Affairs rebukes Russia over disinformation aimed at Estonia

Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires and delivered a diplomatic note condemning Moscow's ongoing disinformation campaign targeting the Baltic States.

In the note, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned Russia's extensive disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Estonia and the Baltic States while diverting attention from Russia's own grave violations of international law, including its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Estonia calls on the Russian authorities to cease immediately the spread of false allegations and threats. "Estonia is a democratic state governed by the rule of law, which complies with international law and consistently fulfils the obligations it has undertaken under international treaties," Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said. "Any claims to the contrary are nothing more than unfounded Russian propaganda."

Estonia also expressed its strongest condemnation of Russia's drone and missile attacks against Ukraine over the past week, which have killed 93 people and injured more than 500.

Minister Tsahkna added that Estonia has not allowed its territory or airspace to be used for attacks against targets in Russia. "Ukraine has the full right to defend itself," Tsahkna said. "Ukraine's ability to strike Russian military and economic targets that support its war machine is a direct consequence of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine."

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