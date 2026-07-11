Estonia joins other 2 Baltic states in protest over Russian airspace claims

The foreign ministries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have issued a statement strongly rejecting disinformation efforts by Russia's Foreign Ministry over alleged use of their airspace in drone strikes on Russia.

Chargés d'Affaires ad interim of the embassies of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania in Moscow issued a joint demarche at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, strongly rejecting blatantly false public statements made a week ago by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

The diplomats reiterated clearly that none of the three Baltic states has opened its airspace for the purpose of permitting or engaging in any attacks against targets in Russia, also pointing to the joint statement by all three countries' foreign ministers made in April.

"Despite consistently communicated official position by Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania at various levels the Russian side continues to spread lies and escalate the situation. The Baltic states reject Russia's claims as completely unfounded. Incursion of drones into the airspace of Baltic States is the result of Russia's full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine," the joint statement read.

"Chargés d'Affaires a.i. also rejected other false statements about Baltic States recently made by officials of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasizing that Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania ensure full respect for the rule of law for all their residents and claims to the contrary are not supported by the facts and represent a deliberate attempt by Russia to spread disinformation," the statement went on.

Representatives of the Embassies of , and in Moscow made a joint demarche at the Russian MFA, strongly rejecting Russia's false statements about the Baltic States https://t.co/yFtee87JUj — Estonian MFA | #StandWithUkraine (@MFAestonia) July 10, 2026

Russia has accused the Baltic states of granting Ukraine permission to use their airspace to carry out drone strikes on targets in Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry this week falsely claimed that all three countries were also preparing mass expulsions of Russian-speaking residents.

Estonia's Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires on Wednesday over Moscow's ongoing disinformation campaign targeting the Baltic states, delivering a diplomatic note on the matter.

The ministry said the campaign aims to divert attention from Russia's violations of international law, including its war against Ukraine, and called on Russia to immediately stop spreading false allegations and threats.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Estonia is a democratic state that follows international law, calling contrary claims "unfounded Russian propaganda." Tsahkna stressed Estonia has not allowed its territory or airspace to be used for attacks against Russia, noting Ukraine has the right to defend itself and target Russian military and economic assets supporting the war effort.

Ukraine has been involved in large-scale drone strikes on Russian infrastructure targets, including oil infrastructure in Baltic ports such as Ust-Luga and Primorsk, through spring and into summer this year. Several Ukrainian or suspected Ukrainian military drones entered the airspace of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Finland during the course of these actions.

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