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Ukraine is not using Baltic airspace to launch attacks against Russia, ministers say

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Damage to the Auvere power station chimney after it was struck by a stray drone in the small hours of Wednesday, March 25, 2026.
Damage to the Auvere power station chimney after it was struck by a stray drone in the small hours of Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
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The Baltic states "categorically reject" that Ukraine is using its airspace for attacks against Russian ports, following claims made by Moscow earlier this week.

Over the past month, Ukraine has attacked Russia's oil-exporting facilities at its Baltic Sea ports in Primorsk and Ust-Luga.

Ukrainian drone debris has been found in Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Finland.

After the attacks, disinformation started spreading on Russian social media accounts that the Baltic states are allowing Ukraine to use their airspace to launch attacks.

Officials from Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia have already denied this several times. However, last Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova made "veiled threats" towards the countries.

On Friday, the Baltic foreign ministers – Estonia's Margus Tsahkna, Lithuania's Kęstutis Budrys and Latvia's Baiba Braže – issued a joint statement to "categorically reject" the Russian disinformation campaign, calling it "completely baseless."

"The Baltic states have never allowed their territories and airspace to be used for drone attacks against targets in Russia," they said.

"The Baltic States have officially refuted these allegations by clearly communicating this to the Charges d'Affaires of Russian diplomatic missions in Tallinn (27 March), Riga (31 March) and Vilnius (27 March), respectively. Notwithstanding the official reaction, Russia has continued lying," the statement continued.

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