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Former Russian defense minister threatens Baltics, Finland over Ukrainian drones

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Sergei Shoigu.
Sergei Shoigu. Source: SCANPIX / ZUMAPRESS.com
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Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu warned Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on Thursday that Moscow reserves the right to act in self-defense if Ukrainian drones attack Russia through their airspace.

Shoigu reminded Finland and the Baltic states of Russia's right to self-defense in connection with Ukrainian drone attacks, according to the pro-Kremlin news agency TASS, as cited by The Kyiv Independent.

"Recently, Ukrainian drone attacks against Russia through Finland and the Baltic states have become more frequent. As a result, civilians are suffering and civilian infrastructure is being significantly damaged," Shoigu said in his statement. According to him, "this can happen in two cases: either Western air defense systems are extremely ineffective, as has already been the case in the Middle East, or these countries are deliberately providing their airspace, thereby becoming open accomplices to aggression against Russia."

"In the latter case, Article 51 of the U.N. Charter comes into force under international law, establishing states' inherent right to self-defense in the event of an armed attack," the Russian Security Council secretary stressed.

Shoigu's remarks followed Moscow's warning on Wednesday that European support for expanding Ukraine's drone capabilities could lead to "unpredictable consequences," accusing several countries of becoming part of Kyiv's strategic rear. The statement was interpreted as a threat to attack companies involved in drone production elsewhere in Europe.

Shoigu, who was Russia's defense minister when Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, referred to incidents in which some drones flew into Finland and the Baltic states during Ukrainian attacks on the port of Ust-Luga.

The Kyiv Independent noted that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said Kyiv has intelligence indicating that Russia deliberately directed drones toward the Baltic states and Finland in order to stir up tensions.

The Baltic states have rejected similar accusations originating from Russian propaganda outlets, calling Moscow's claims false and denying that Ukraine used their airspace for attacks.

This is already one of several occasions on which senior Russian officials have threatened the Baltic states and Finland over Ukrainian drones.

On Monday, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said that the Baltic states and Finland were accomplices in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian ports in Leningrad Oblast.

On April 6, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Moscow intended to take countermeasures against the Baltic states if they ignored Russia's warning and opened their airspace to Ukrainian attack drones.

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