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Prime minister: There is currently no direct military threat to Estonia

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Kristen Michal.
Kristen Michal. Source: Jürgen Randma/Government Office
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A Government Office survey result showing 62 percent of residents feeling unsafe is driven by Middle Eastern and Ukrainian conflicts rather than immediate local danger, Prime Minister Kristen Michal told ERR.

Michal noted that extensive media coverage of global events, fuel price fluctuations, and recent emergency evacuations of citizens from conflict zones have heavily influenced public perception.

"I can emphasize this very clearly: there is currently no direct military threat to Estonia," Michal said. He added that while Estonia must remain vigilant and invest in defense because of its aggressive neighbor, no immediate military threat exists at this time.

The survey was conducted before recent drone incidents occurred in Estonia. Michal remarked that these events serve as a reminder that the war in Ukraine is entering its fifth year.

As long as Russian aggression continues and civilians are being killed, Ukraine has every right to defend itself, Michal noted. He explained that fragments of the conflict occasionally reach other countries, describing the drones as figurative fragments landing on foreign territory.

The prime minister stressed that modern warfare has changed profoundly, requiring Estonia to develop new capabilities. This includes investments in modern radars, layered air-defense systems, and electronic warfare readiness to handle unmanned aerial vehicles.

Michal said that if a wandering drone without a specific target enters Estonian airspace, it constitutes a potential threat, but residents should continue their normal lives. The key is to remain alert and stay vigilant, the prime minister said.

Addressing the recent sale of the Finnish Prisma retail chain to the local company Coop, the prime minister dismissed concerns that Finnish investors are fleeing the country. He described the move as a standard market transaction in a sector defined by intense competition and an abundance of retail space. According to Michal, Finnish–Estonian cooperation remains strong and Finnish companies continue to hold a significant presence in the Estonian market.

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Editor: Argo Ideon

Source: ERR Radio 4

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