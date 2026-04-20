Estonian politicians: Zelenskyy's remarks on the Baltics echo Kremlin line

In a televised interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia's restrictions on internet access may be linked to mobilization for an attack on the Baltic states. According to Estonian politicians, Zelenskyy echoed a Kremlin narrative, and such rhetoric does not make cooperation any easier.

In the interview aired on Sunday, Zelenskyy said that Russia has blocked internet access not to suppress anti-government messages, but to prevent public outrage that would arise from a planned large-scale mobilization.

In the president's assessment, the purpose of the mobilization could be to launch a large-scale attack on Ukraine or, alternatively, on the Baltic states.

When asked in the same televised interview whether NATO would invoke Article 5 —providing collective defense — if the Baltic states were attacked, Zelenskyy appeared doubtful.

"I think that maybe not all countries would want to support [the Baltic states], but in my opinion NATO countries have no choice — otherwise NATO will no longer exist. They must act together and respond to what Putin could potentially do," Zelenskyy said.

Margus Tsahkna ja Urmas Reinsalu raadiosaates "Välistund" Intervjueerib Indrek Kiisler Autor/allikas: Priit Mürk/ERR

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) told ERR that since the start of Russia's full‑scale war in 2022, Ukraine has repeatedly suggested that it may not be the only country Russia attacks. Moreover, the Baltic states have been mentioned explicitly.

According to Tsahkna, however, such statements by an ally do not make cooperation any easier. He also said there is no truth behind Zelenskyy's remarks.

"First, such statements do not correspond to our intelligence information or our assessment of the threat picture. We do not see Russia concentrating its forces or preparing in any way militarily to attack NATO or the Baltic states; rather, it is the opposite. Russia is not in a very strong position on the Ukrainian front, and economically as well," Tsahkna said.

In Tsahkna's view, there is no basis for talking about the erosion of NATO's Article 5.

"Certainly it doesn't add strength when U.S. President Trump is critical of European allies in the context of NATO. But that does not mean NATO is incapable of responding, and NATO will absolutely, without any doubt, respond if one or another member state is attacked," Tsahkna said, emphasizing that in addition to the alliance, Estonia also has its own defensive capabilities.

Mihkelson: Zelenskyy Is undermining NATO

Marko Mihkelson (Reform Party), head of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee, also said this is not the first time Ukraine's leadership has spoken about the Baltic states being next.

"It's as if a finger is being wagged at Europe: look, if we end up in a weaker position or lose, you'll be next — especially the Baltic states. That's clearly unsettling and reinforces Russia's narrative that it is winning, advancing, while you are retreating and losing," Mihkelson said.

Marko Mihkelson. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

According to Mihkelson, the issue has been raised in meetings with Ukrainians as well, and in his view, in the event of a serious threat, allies should exchange such messages among themselves rather than create a media uproar. Messages conveyed through the media, he added, often remain at the level of speculation.

"Zelenskyy emphasized that NATO should be unified and ready to respond to Putin's actions. I agree that no one has done more to undermine the credibility of Article 5 than U.S. President Donald Trump, but the Ukrainian president is also chipping away at it," Mihkelson said.

The head of the Foreign Affairs Committee added that the Ukrainian president should not contribute to spreading Russia's talking points.

Helme: We created this narrative ourselves

According to Martin Helme, leader of EKRE party, there is nothing new in Zelenskyy's message, but he said Estonia itself has also contributed to creating the narrative.

Martin Helme. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

"It seems to me that they [the diplomats] have created this narrative themselves. Ever since the war in Ukraine began, the central message of the Reform Party has been that people need to be frightened senseless about Russia, and then, under the cover of that fear, all taxes can be raised and the domestic political opposition can be demonized as Kremlin agents," Helme said.

According to Helme, Zelenskyy's goal with such statements is precisely to create a climate of fear that would prompt allies to provide him with more equipment.

"Driving people into endless stress and fear ultimately no longer works to make everyone act in a more focused way to avert the threat of war or plan better; it has turned into rhetorical flailing," Helme said.

Pevkur: Ukraine wants to receive more aid

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform Party) said that many different speculations can be found, for example, on social media. "In Ukraine's case, it has to be taken into account that their goal is to receive more assistance from Western allies, and therefore to hint that providing aid to Ukraine now also helps the West deter Russia," he explained.

Kaitseminister Hanno Pevkur. Valitsuse pressikonverents 09.04.2026 Autor/allikas: Priit Mürk/ERR

According to Delfi, Pevkur confirmed that Estonia is closely monitoring developments in Russia. "Russia's actions at the moment are clearly related to Ukraine specifically, not directed toward us," he added.

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