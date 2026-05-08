X!

Ukraine weighs sending security experts to Baltics over drone incidents

News
Damage to a smokestack at Auvere Power Plant after it was struck by a drone later identified as Ukrainian. March 25, 2026.
Damage to a smokestack at Auvere Power Plant after it was struck by a drone later identified as Ukrainian. March 25, 2026. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Friday that Kyiv is considering sending experts to the Baltic states following recent drone incidents to help strengthen the countries' air security.

Sybiha made the statement after two drones believed to have originated from Ukraine crashed in Latvia after entering the country from Russia. The foreign minister said on social media that Kyiv remains in close contact with Latvia over the recent drone incidents and that the countries' authorities are exchanging information to determine the circumstances of what happened.

"If there is a confirmation that those were Ukrainian drones that were deliberately knocked off course and directed toward Latvia by Russia's electronic warfare, we will offer our most sincere apologies to our Latvian friends. What can be stated with full confidence is that Ukraine never directed any drones toward Latvia," the minister posted on X.

"We have already expressed our apologies to all three Baltic states, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, as well as Finland, for the unintended incidents that were caused by Russia's EW systems redirecting Ukrainian drones. Our specialized institutions are working closely together to minimize risks of such incidents repeating."

Sybiha added that under instructions from Presidetn Zelenskyy, Ukraine is considering "sending Ukrainian expert teams to help directly strengthen the airspace security of our friends against any types of incidents."

According to Sybiha, Ukraine is working to minimize the risk of similar incidents happening again.

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have reported several incidents in recent months in which Ukrainian drones targeting Russia entered their airspace.

According to Latvia's police and rescue services, four empty fuel tanks were damaged in an incident Thursday in Rēzekne, located around 40 kilometers from the Russian border.

At the end of March, a drone flying from Russia struck the chimney of the Auvere power plant in Estonia.

On March 25, a drone crossed the Estonian border from Russia and hit Auvere Power Plant in Ida-Viru County. Source: Helen Wright/ERR

Following the incidents, Latvia and Lithuania on Thursday called on NATO to strengthen air defenses in the region.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

Source: Reuters

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:50

Riina Solman: Monuments idolizing terror belong in the trash heap of history

17:23

Elering weighs new Estonia-Latvia gas link on southeastern border

16:56

Ukraine weighs sending security experts to Baltics over drone incidents

16:53

Estonia retains second place in world academic freedom ranking

16:39

Family mediation yields formal agreement in 40 percent of cases

16:18

Center Party leader: Prime minister EOK remarks 'insulting'

16:03

Mark Lajal comes from behind to reach ATP semifinals in China

15:55

Brit Koppel: The people "over there in Narva" are our people

15:30

EDF Military Intelligence: Ukraine is capable of carrying out deep strikes as far as the Urals

15:19

EU aid delays leave Estonian beekeepers in cashflow squeeze

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07.05

Viljandi blocks Baltic Pride rainbow display approved in Tallinn, Tartu

01.05

Trailcam shows 'injured' bear in hot pursuit of 'pregnant' elk

05.05

Estonian Defense Forces: Russia could restore combat readiness in 2027

07.05

National divide closing, socioeconomic gap widening in Tallinn

07.05

Tallinn adds extra patrols to curb 'anti-social' behavior in Tammsaare Park

07.05

Tallinn public transport network changes to take effect in August

06.05

New Muslim congregation registered in Estonia after long disputes

08:58

Expert: Cruise ship hantavirus outbreak poses no threat to Estonia

22.11

Europe's oldest compass found in Lootsi wreck, even older cog still underground

07.05

Young and old people interested in different aspects of Soviet nostalgia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo