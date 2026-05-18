Amateur drone crashes into solar power plant in Kuusalu

On the evening of May 17, an amateur drone crashed into a solar power plant in the village of Allika in Kuusalu municipality due to a suspected technical malfunction.

The Emergency Response Center received a report about the incident that evening. According to the Northern Rescue Center press service, the collision caused the damaged solar panels to start smoking.

By the time rescue workers arrived, the pilot of the crashed drone had managed to extinguish the fire on their own.

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