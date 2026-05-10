X!

Estonia expects Ukraine to improve drone control after airspace breaches

News
Fragments of a drone that crashed in Kastre municipality, Tartu County.
Fragments of a drone that crashed in Kastre municipality, Tartu County. Source: Heini Heinlaid/ERR
News

Estonia's government has said it expects Ukraine to improve control over its drones after a series of airspace breaches on the borders of the Baltic states in recent months.

Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russia's oil-exporting facilities on the Baltic coast since January, and several drones have ended up in Baltic and Finnish territory likely due to Russian jamming.

On Friday, Ukraine's foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said the country is "considering" sending Ukrainian experts to the region after Latvia's border was breached and at least one drone hit a fuel storage depot.

This would "help directly strengthen the airspace security of our friends against any types of incidents," he said.

Ukrainian officials have already discussed the issue with Estonia. The Estonian government primarily expects Ukraine to improve control over its own drones.

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said: "Naturally, all of this needs to be specified and clarified as to what exactly it means and what they themselves had in mind by it. We will start dealing with this very quickly now. Certainly, the easiest way for the Ukrainians to keep their drones away from our territory is to control their activities better."

Ukraine has the right to defend itself and strike Russian targets, but Minister of Foreign Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the government is concerned about the possibility of more serious accidents.

"If they operate very close to NATO borders, then if Russia were to deploy a missile system or something similar that could end up in NATO territory, Russia actually fears NATO, and in such a case, Russia simply does not want to escalate the military conflict. At the same time, however, it is dangerous in another sense that Russia could take control of Ukrainian drones and send them toward us, somewhere where there could also be civilian casualties," Tsahkna said.

Ukraine will not stop its attacks on Russian Baltic Sea ports, making such drone incidents very difficult to avoid.

Hanno Pevkur Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"It is clear that there should be some element of mutual cooperation and consideration here. In my opinion, the Estonian state itself should deal with this proactively, rather than waiting for Ukraine to come forward with some kind of proposals of its own," security expert Rainer Saks (Parempoolsed) said.

The Estonian and Ukrainian defense ministers last spoke a week ago, when a drone briefly entered Estonian airspace. Pevkur said they reviewed all the measures that had already been discussed before.

"It is possible to alter the trajectory, it is possible to control drone flights through so-called kill switches built into the drones, meaning automatic destruction systems — if it is seen that a drone is deviating from its course, then it is possible to destroy that drone remotely and automatically," the defense minister said.

In March, several drones breached Estonian airspace, with one hitting a chimney at Auvere Power Plant, located two kilometers from the border with Russia. A week later, a drone crashed in Tartu County. Since then, debris has also washed up along the north coast.

Russia has said the Baltics are allowing Ukraine to use its airspace to launch attacks, which the leaders of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have repeatedly denied. Ukraine accuses Russia of deliberately directing drones to Baltic airspace.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Marko Tooming

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:44

Estonia expects Ukraine to improve drone control after airspace breaches

09.05

Estonian footballer Erik Sorga leaves 'boring, expensive' Faroe Islands

09.05

Estonian law fails to combat cyber fraud effectively

09.05

Photos: 'Victory Day' marked at Tallinn's Bronze Soldier statue

09.05

Summer brings stacked schedule of live music events in Estonia

09.05

Estonia's border city hangs Putin 'war criminal' banner to combat May 9 propaganda

09.05

Outgoing British Ambassador on his new book and what he will miss about Estonia

09.05

Land shortage made Estonian peasants pawns of tsarist settler colonialism

09.05

Kärt Pormeister: A child is not a racehorse

09.05

Margus Tsahkna: Pressure is working and even the Kremlin can no longer hide it

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09.05

Photos: 'Victory Day' marked at Tallinn's Bronze Soldier statue

08.05

Expert: Cruise ship hantavirus outbreak poses no threat to Estonia

09.05

Summer brings stacked schedule of live music events in Estonia

08.05

Estonia retains second place in world academic freedom ranking

08.05

Ukraine weighs sending security experts to Baltics over drone incidents

05.05

Estonian Defense Forces: Russia could restore combat readiness in 2027

09.05

Estonia's border city hangs Putin 'war criminal' banner to combat May 9 propaganda

09.05

3 PPA rapid response officers and 1 driver injured in Narva-Jõesuu drug bust

07.05

Viljandi blocks Baltic Pride rainbow display approved in Tallinn, Tartu

09.05

Outgoing British Ambassador on his new book and what he will miss about Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo