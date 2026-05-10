Estonia expects Ukraine to improve drone control after airspace breaches

Estonia's government has said it expects Ukraine to improve control over its drones after a series of airspace breaches on the borders of the Baltic states in recent months.

Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russia's oil-exporting facilities on the Baltic coast since January, and several drones have ended up in Baltic and Finnish territory likely due to Russian jamming.

On Friday, Ukraine's foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said the country is "considering" sending Ukrainian experts to the region after Latvia's border was breached and at least one drone hit a fuel storage depot.

This would "help directly strengthen the airspace security of our friends against any types of incidents," he said.

I was glad to speak with my good friend and colleague from Latvia @Braze_Baiba.



We are in close contact with Latvia over the recent drone incidents, and our competent authorities are sharing information to get to the bottom of what happened.



If there is a confirmation that… — Andrii Sybiha (@andrii_sybiha) May 8, 2026

Ukrainian officials have already discussed the issue with Estonia. The Estonian government primarily expects Ukraine to improve control over its own drones.

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said: "Naturally, all of this needs to be specified and clarified as to what exactly it means and what they themselves had in mind by it. We will start dealing with this very quickly now. Certainly, the easiest way for the Ukrainians to keep their drones away from our territory is to control their activities better."

Ukraine has the right to defend itself and strike Russian targets, but Minister of Foreign Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the government is concerned about the possibility of more serious accidents.

"If they operate very close to NATO borders, then if Russia were to deploy a missile system or something similar that could end up in NATO territory, Russia actually fears NATO, and in such a case, Russia simply does not want to escalate the military conflict. At the same time, however, it is dangerous in another sense that Russia could take control of Ukrainian drones and send them toward us, somewhere where there could also be civilian casualties," Tsahkna said.

Ukraine will not stop its attacks on Russian Baltic Sea ports, making such drone incidents very difficult to avoid.

Hanno Pevkur Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"It is clear that there should be some element of mutual cooperation and consideration here. In my opinion, the Estonian state itself should deal with this proactively, rather than waiting for Ukraine to come forward with some kind of proposals of its own," security expert Rainer Saks (Parempoolsed) said.

The Estonian and Ukrainian defense ministers last spoke a week ago, when a drone briefly entered Estonian airspace. Pevkur said they reviewed all the measures that had already been discussed before.

"It is possible to alter the trajectory, it is possible to control drone flights through so-called kill switches built into the drones, meaning automatic destruction systems — if it is seen that a drone is deviating from its course, then it is possible to destroy that drone remotely and automatically," the defense minister said.

In March, several drones breached Estonian airspace, with one hitting a chimney at Auvere Power Plant, located two kilometers from the border with Russia. A week later, a drone crashed in Tartu County. Since then, debris has also washed up along the north coast.

Russia has said the Baltics are allowing Ukraine to use its airspace to launch attacks, which the leaders of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have repeatedly denied. Ukraine accuses Russia of deliberately directing drones to Baltic airspace.

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