Intruding drone shot down by Romanian fighter jet in Estonia

A drone that entered Estonian airspace was shot down over Lake Võrtsjärv, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said. Drone debris fell at the edge of a field in Kablaküla village, Põltsamaa Municipality.

The Estonian Defence Forces issued an air threat alert for southern Estonia Tuesday afternoon and ended it at 12:45 p.m.

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur told ERR that a drone entered Estonian airspace and has been shot down.

"We received advance information from our Latvian colleagues, and our radar also detected a drone moving into southern Estonia. We activated the necessary measures, and a Baltic Air Policing fighter jet shot the drone down," Pevkur said.

"The incident occurred under the conditions of heavy electronic warfare, including GPS spoofing and jamming, by Russia," the Estonian Defense Forces noted in a statement.

Romanian Air Force fighter jets F-16, based in Lithuania, were conducting a routine training flight under the Baltic Air Policing mission, and intercepted the drone south of Põltsamaa town.

The drone was shot down at 12:14 local time, with a single missile by a Romanian fighter jet based in Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania.

The F-16 aircraft was piloted by Lieutenant Colonel Costel-Alexandru Pavelescu, said Acting Defense Minister of Romania Radu Miruţă in a social media post.

Hanno Pevkur ja õhuväeülem Riivo Valge pressikonverentsil Autor/allikas: Airika Harrik/ERR

"The drone incident is over for now," Pevkur said. "Our data does not show any other unauthorized drones in Estonian airspace. At the same time, the Kevadtorm (Spring Storm) military exercise is ongoing in southern Estonia, where many drones are in use. So if people see drones, they should keep that in mind. However, if there is any doubt, people should definitely report it."

Later, at a briefing at the Ministry of Defense, Pevkur said that anyone who finds the drone debris, must not touch it: "We need to verify that it is safe."

Debris site found at Kablaküla, close to Põltsamaa

Around noon Tuesday, the exact details were still being recorded, but according to Pevkur, contact occurred somewhere over Lake Võrtsjärv. "The location where the debris fell is also being identified and is expected to be on land rather than in the lake."

Head of Põltsamaa Municipality Taavi Aas said a drone crashed into a field near the village of Kablaküla, close to Põltsamaa. According to him, no one was injured.

A local resident in Kablaküla, who asked to remain anonymous, told ERR they saw two fighter jets overhead before hearing a loud bang. "There was a loud blast, and I saw the drone falling from the sky. As it was already close to the ground, I heard another blast," the resident said.

Estonian police have cordoned off a wide area around the drone crash site. Source: Lauraliis Jurkov/ERR

They added that the explosions were so loud they could likely be heard as far as Põltsamaa. The drone came down in a wooded area at the edge of a field, about 30 meters from the nearest home.

Bomb disposal units, rescue vehicles and other authorities were at the scene Tuesday afternoon.

Apology by Ukrainian Minister of Defense

"Our and our allies' capabilities are rapidly adapting to counter the drone threat, as confirmed by a drone shot down over central Estonia today by NATO's air policing mission. It was most likely a Ukrainian drone that had veered off course due to Russian electronic interference," said Marko Mihkelson, chair of the Estonian parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee in social media.

Estonia has not granted permission for the use of its airspace to anyone other than its allies, and Ukraine has not requested it, minister Pevkur emphasized Tuesday. Pevkur said that in a telephone call after the event, Ukraine's defense minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, apologized for the incident.

People in Tartu County, Võru County and Jõgeva County notified ERR news about receiving the air alert warning, with several individuals in Tallinn also getting the alert.

According to the notification, the drone threat applied to Tartu County, Jõgeva County, Viljandi County, Valga County, Võru County and Põlva County.

Defense Forces: "On May 19 at 12:00, a possible air threat in Tartu, Jõgeva, Viljandi, Valga, Võru, and Põlva counties. If you see a drone, take cover and call 112. More information: kriis.ee and 1247." Source: ERR

At 12:55 p.m., the Defense Forces announced in a message that the air threat was over.

Also in Latvia, The National Armed Forces issued a airspace threat warning on Tuesday, covering Preiļi, Rēzekne, Ludza and Krāslava municipalities. A cell broadcasting alert was sent to residents of these municipalities, according to LSM.lv.

Air attack hits St. Petersburg region in Russia

Russia's northwestern region was hit by repeated drone attacks late Tuesday morning, as indicated by closures at airports in Pskov and St. Petersburg's Pulkovo.

Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsiya, said at around 11 a.m. local time that temporary restrictions on arrivals and departures had been imposed at Pulkovo Airport for the second time. The agency said the measures were necessary to ensure flight safety, according to St. Petersburg outlet Fontanka.ru.

The restrictions were first introduced at around 9:45 a.m. They were lifted about 10:10 a.m., but the airport was soon closed again.

Shortly before that, Aleksandr Drozdenko, governor of the surrounding Leningrad region, issued a drone alert. At 11:48 a.m., Drozdenko said on social media that Russian air defense forces had shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles over the Leningrad region.

Earlier, at around 4 a.m., the Interfax news agency reported that restrictions had been imposed at Pskov Airport, which temporarily suspended both arrivals and departures.

Suspensions of airport operations in Russia typically accompany drone attacks carried out by Ukraine in the area.

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