Attack drone carrying 5 kilograms of explosives found in south Estonia

An attack drone carrying 5 kilograms of explosives was found in south Estonia and authorities said it could be linked to a Ukrainian strike on Russia in early June.

The device was found in a field in Rõuge municipality by a resident while mowing grass.

Harrys Puusepp, bureau chief at the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS), confirmed the information about the find was received on the evening of June 10.

"The person discovered a drone in taller grass while mowing. Some parts of the drone were also found in a tree, so it had apparently fallen from there," he said.

Puusepp said the drone may have been one of those reported during alerts on June 3.

"In this case, it was likely one of the drones detected by Air Force radar, and fighters were sent out, but no confirmation followed. The radar signal disappeared near where the wreckage has now been found, so this is likely one of the June 3 drones," the official explained.

Puusepp confirmed the drone carried an explosive device weighing about five kilograms. He warned that such drones are dangerous and should be avoided, with any sightings reported to the emergency number 112.

Wreckage of a drone found in Rõuge municipality. Source: ISS

He said the incident was not reported earlier because a major military exercise, Spring Storm, was taking place at the time and required significant resources.

"Investigators did respond to the incident, but public notification was delayed. The danger area was secured, and no bystanders were put at risk. That is why the information is being released only now," Puusepp said.

No other crashed drones have been found in Estonia, he added.

The Estonian Defense Forces issued a warning early on June 3 about a possible drone threat in several counties. Later that day, they said no drones had been found on Estonian territory.

Rõuge municipality is in Võru County in southern Estonia.

Ukraine carried out strikes in Russia overnight on June 3, targeting a military factory in Tambov Region, as well as an oil terminal in St. Petersburg and the naval base in Kronstadt. Some drones were reportedly also directed toward Moscow.

Several Ukrainian drones have been found in Estonia over the past year after Kyiv intensified its attacks on Russia's oil infrastructure on the Baltic Sea coast.

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