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Drone and electronic warfare lynchpin of Estonia's Spring Storm military exercise

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Drone training during Spring Storm 2026.
Drone training during Spring Storm 2026. Source: EDF/ Hanno Kull
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Drones are being used more than ever before in this year's large-scale Spring Storm military exercise.

Drones are being used more than ever before in this year's large-scale Spring Storm military exercise.

This comes at a time of frequent drone incursions into Baltic states' airspace, and drone training, including electronic countermeasures, is now an integral part of the Spring Storm (Kevadtorm) reservist exercise, taking place primarily in South Estonia.

Spring Storm 2026. Source: EDF/ Hanno Kull

"What's new compared with what we've usually had is the use of all kinds of additional equipment. By additional equipment, I mean various electronic warfare devices and drones. When we had to approach their positions yesterday morning, it was many times more difficult and complicated than in previous years because there are significantly more drones in the air. Since drones with thermal capabilities detect heat signatures very quickly and easily, the scouts really did an excellent job," Maj. Edgar Pau, chief of staff of the EDF's Scout Battalion (Scoutspataljon), told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Drone training during Spring Storm 2026. Source: EDF/ Hanno Kull

Allied units are involved too. Lt. Brandon of the French Army told "Aktuaalne kaamera" things had been going well despite some interoperability challenges. "Integrating under Estonian command obviously poses certain challenges, but it's nothing we can't overcome; we have found ways to integrate and communicate with our Estonian partners, and up to now everything has been going quite well," he said.

As for morale as a whole, Junior Sgt. Renee Rannaoja, a communications specialist for his company's commander, said this had been "very good" despite being away from home. "Everyone is friendly toward each other, and there haven't really been any conflicts. In that respect, everything has been fine. Morale is good, although most people are homesick. Everyone would already like to get out of the trench, but if the order is to fight, then we will fight to the end," he went on.

Drone training during Spring Storm 2026. Source: EDF/ Hanno Kull

A major building block to morale is knowing there is support at home and from employers.

"My wife stayed home and misses me — at least so far as I know. As for work, I'm on paid leave, so it's not too bad. Financially, there's nothing negative about it," Sgt. Rannaoja said.

Drone training during Spring Storm 2026. Source: EDF/ Hanno Kull

The training in the field is taking place at various locations in Võru County, in southeastern Estonia. The required defensive fortifications were constructed in forests and along roadsides last week.

A no comment video from the "Aktuaalne kaamera" segment can be viewed below.

The Spring Storm exercise was first held in 2003 and has been held every year since, except for the years 2015, 2018, 2022 and 2025. Exercise Siil ("Hedgehog") took its place in those years.

Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) reservists are generally those who have completed conscript service and so remain liable for annual service. During large-scale exercises like Spring Storm, they are joined by regular soldiers, conscripts, and members of the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit), as well as by NATO allied personnel.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

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