Air Force urges people to report flying objects as Spring Storm 2026 kicks off

Starting May 18, air threat alerts will once again be tested through the "Ole valmis!" mobile app as part of the Spring Storm 2026 exercise. The Air Force is urging everyone to use the app to report any aircraft they spot.

The "Ole valmis!" ("Be Prepared!") app, created by the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization, allows users to quickly and easily report aircraft spotted in the sky, whether airplanes, helicopters or unmanned aerial vehicles.

"Every citizen's quick and accurate observation submitted through the 'Ole valmis!' app provides the Air Force with invaluable early warning information that helps us identify and respond to potential air threats even faster than before. This feature creates a direct link between the population and national defense personnel, turning every resident of Estonia into the eyes and ears helping safeguard the security of our shared airspace," Air Force Chief of Staff Col. Fredi Karu said.

The air threat reporting function in the app will be available from May 18 through May 24, the period during which the Spring Storm exercise is expected to see its most intensive air activity.

Aircraft sightings can be reported from anywhere in Estonia, though the Defense Forces are particularly encouraging reports from South Estonia, the main area of the Spring Storm exercise. Identifying aircraft and determining any further response remains the responsibility of the Air Force.

The EDF is hoping for active public participation — together, we can build stronger defense for Estonia.

If the "Ole valmis!" app is already installed on a user's smartphone and automatic software updates are enabled, the app will automatically update with the air threat reporting feature on May 18. If automatic updates are not enabled, users will need to manually update the app or download it again from the App Store or Google Play starting May 18.

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