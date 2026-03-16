Nationwide public warning test on March 18

The public warning system, EE‑ALARM, will be tested across Estonia on Wednesday (March 18) by the Estonian Rescue Services Agency and its partners.

The main purpose of the test is to assess the audibility range of the siren network in Tallinn, the agency said in a statement.

It will take place between 3 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. and includes:

The activation of the national siren network will be the real warning sound

Alerts will be issued via the Eesti.ee app , and the " Ole valmis! " (Be Prepared!) mobile application

, and the " " (Be Prepared!) mobile application Ticker alerts will appear on ERR channels.

To receive an alert via the mobile applications, users must have the Eesti.ee app or the "Ole valmis!" app installed, with notifications enabled. Messages can be received in English, Estonian and Russian.

A technical test is taking place on Monday (March 16) and several alerts have been issued by both apps.

The EE‑ALARM test alarm on March 16. Source: ERR

The EE‑ALARM test alarm on March 16. Source: ERR

Viktor Saaremets, deputy director general of the Rescue Services, said it is important to verify that the system as a whole operates properly.

"Every technical system requires regular checking. Only then can we be sure that it will work in a crisis situation, when it is truly needed. This is exactly why the Rescue Services now tests the functioning of public warning systems on a regular basis. Testing also allows us to fine‑tune the system so that alerts reach as many people as possible, as quickly as possible," he said.

Estonia has 121 siren masts in more than 20 towns and settlements.

Feedback about the test can be submitted afterwards via a survey available on the kriis.ee website.

Estonia's emergency siren network spans 22 towns and cities across the country, covering 65 percent of the populace. Source: ERR News

Recommendations for the nationwide public warning test and siren activation:

Continue your daily activities as normal.

Talk to your family members beforehand, especially children and grandparents, to explain that there is no real danger and that this is only a test.

Visit www.olevalmis.ee for guidelines in real life crisis situations. There you can also listen to the actual warning sound used in emergencies and see where siren sound can be expected to be heard.

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