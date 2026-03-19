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Public warning test notifications reached more than 1 million people

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Estonia is testing its public warning alarm systems on December 10.
Estonia is testing its public warning alarm systems on December 10. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
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The Rescue Board said notifications sent as part of Wednesday's test of the EE-Alarm emergency public warning system reached over 1 million people.

The test took place on Wednesday afternoon across Estonia as part of a regular check of the system.

Notifications were sent via the Eesti app and the "Be Prepared!" mobile application, and hazard alert text banners were displayed on ERR channels.

Advance notification began around midday, when SMS messages were sent to people about the test. Within the first 20 minutes, the message reached more than one million devices.

The sirens were activated at 3 p.m., and according to preliminary data, 121 siren posts across Estonia were activated within seconds and at the intended volume.

Estonia's emergency siren network spans 22 towns and cities across the country, covering 65 percent of the populace. Source: ERR News

One of the main objectives of the test was to assess the audibility range of the siren network in Tallinn and to gather information on how the sound spreads.

Deputy Director General of the Rescue Board Viktor Saaremets hazard alert tests are not just a technical check but an opportunity to practice and reinforce knowledge that can save lives.

"Now that people are gradually getting used to the idea that such tests take place, we must increasingly also talk about how to respond to hazard alerts in a real danger situation," Saaremets said.

"If you hear a siren, it always means only one thing: take shelter immediately in the nearest indoor space. While hazard alert messages always include instructions for action, sirens do not convey such information, and everyone must know how to act. Upon hearing sirens or receiving a shelter alert from EE-ALARM, go immediately to the nearest indoor space, to the lowest possible floor, into a room with strong walls and away from windows."

The Rescue Board asks everyone to provide feedback on the EE-ALARM test on the website kriis.ee. Feedback can be submitted until March 23.

Update state app

Notification sent via the Eesti.ee app about an upcoming test of the EE-ALARM emergency warning system. December 4, 2025. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR

To date, nearly 208,000 people have downloaded the Eesti app. The alert was delivered to nearly 190,000 devices.

Kai Kallas, head of RIA's personal state department, said the tests on Monday and Wednesday confirmed that the hazard alert system is functioning and that notifications reach users as intended.

"The alerts were sent successfully and showed that hazard notifications reach people via the Eesti app within seconds, including with the user-selected alert tone," he said.

"If the notification did not reach the user, it is worth checking both the phone and Eesti app settings. The app must be up to date or automatic updates enabled, push notifications turned on, an internet connection available, and the phone set to sound mode," Kallas added.

The next nationwide hazard alert system tests will take place on June 10 and October 14.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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